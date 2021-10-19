More

    Koeman is still loose on Barça!

    Ronald Koeman was crystal clear from the start: “We are playing our future in the Champions League tomorrow. We have to win this game. “With two defeats in as many outings this season in C1, FC Barcelona has no choice: a victory or nothing, especially in front of a so-called more modest team which is moreover at home.

    Precisely, the Dutch coach of Barça does not seem to think that the Catalan club is still one of the most upscale formations in Europe given its recent calamitous past in the European Cup. His lucid observation hurts.

    “We will try to be competitive in C1 if not can call it being competitive. But we cannot demand of us that we are sure of winning, he breathed. We don’t really know where to be in Europe. Over the past five years, the great teams have progressed but Barça has gone down a notch. There are clubs that have 23 internationals who are in a much better economic situation. So, yes, we can demand that we win matches but the coronation … “

