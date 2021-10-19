Koh-Lanta: Adventurers cropped off cameras, Denis Brogniart uncompromising!

Tuesday, October 12, 2021, it was already the meeting of ambassadors in Koh-Lanta, The Legend. But first, Phil and Laurent, the elected officials of the two teams, attended the final confrontation of the banished Clémence, Ugo and Clémentine. It is the latter which came last and is therefore eliminated for good. The proposed game, dominoes with some additional difficulties, put Clémentine’s nerves to the test, to such an extent that she was a little too nervous against Denis Brogniart. At a live on Instagram, the duo explained and the host took the opportunity to reveal reframe some adventurers in off.

“I won’t give names, but every once in a while, when an adventurer talks to me a little upset, I can put him back right away.. And it’s not necessarily on TV“, confides the star of TF1.”Rest assured, I am playing my part“, he also assures. And to specify:”I don’t remember a real lack of respect in twenty years of Koh Lanta of an adventurer.“





However, during her elimination, Clémentine was annoyed at having failed. While Denis Brogniart tried to explain the reasons for his failure, she retorted “Because what ?“, a bit aggressive.”What you don’t see on TV is that you are laughing at that moment. And me, I also laugh because I tell myself that it has not changed, the girl responds tit for tat to Denis Brogniart“, remembers Clémentine. And the 54-year-old host adds:”I know you by heart. Me, that amuses me. But I understand you, there is stress. You dream of coming back, you want to go back to the adventure again and then you answer me, but it makes me laugh!“In short, all’s well that ends well between the eliminated adventurer and the host of the show.

Remember that Clémentine is the first member of the final jury. This Tuesday, October 19, 2021, TF1 is broadcasting the eighth episode of Koh-Lanta, The Legend. An episode during which the ambassadors have for mission to agree on the elimination of one of their comrades … or to play their own adventure in the draw!