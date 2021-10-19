“Koh Lanta: The Legend”: Coumba files a complaint after insults from Internet users on social networks

KOH-LANTA – Coumba Baradji unveiled on Instagram on Sunday some of the hate messages she receives on the social network because of her strategies in the show “Koh-Lanta: The legend” on TF1. She announced her intention to file a complaint, advocating in passing a global message against harassment.

The triathlon athlete, who advocated a 100% female alliance at the start of the adventure, is mocked on social networks for his choices in the show. In particular, she decided to eliminate Candice, going against her commitments and this promise of an alliance made and boosted at the start of the season.





“I made a screenshot of all the insults and I will file a complaint tomorrow,” she said on the social network. She can count on the support of her playmates, who have spoken out to defend her. Claude, Clément, Jade or Alix wished to recall that a public insult is “repressed by the law of 1881, which punishes it with a fine of 12,000 euros”.

The emblematic presenter of the show, Denis Brogniart, also spoke in a story on Instagram, deploring these “insults, threats and hate messages often anonymous”.

Coumba praised the support she received after the publication of these messages. She also explained her choice to file a complaint by a desire to “denounce this kind of illegal behavior”, for all people who are insulted via social networks.

