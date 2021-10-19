Korean Thriller Netflix Critic Gets His Mouth

OLD BUT GOLD

My Name arrives in a period of grace of Korean fiction. In line with Parasite (which had allowed Bong Joon-Ho to set up a coffee table with all his Oscars) or even Squid Game, Korean cinema is on the rise internationally. The Land of the Morning Calm is indeed poor in natural resources, it is fiction that it exports, first largely to Asia, now in the West since the early 2000s. The various South Korean governments have thus largely supported , not to say promoting, the massive production of entertainment, to the point of making it the soft power known today.

My Name has its roots in a genre extremely popular in East Asia, the film “noir”, and more particularly in one of its ramifications, the “mafia film” (Internal Affairs, Ouroboros, Nameless Gangster, Election). The genre is omnipresent in Japanese, Chinese and Hong Kong cinema, who saw their imaginations nourished by a very real crime, organized since the beginning of the 20e century in local, sometimes national groups such as the Chinese triads, yakuza or even 14K from Hong Kong.

These groups and their mythology have been the Pygmalions of interest to the people of East Asia in film noir, and we were obviously intrigued by Netflix’s iteration of a genre so well known and celebrated, but also heavily codified.

Daddyissues.jpeg

final destination

On the menu, we therefore follow Yoon Ji-woo (played by Han So-hee), forced to change identity to find her father’s killer., famous mafioso. It is in the person of Choi Mu-jin (Park Hee-soon), godfather of the group in which her father served as a right-hand man that she finds help. He convinces her to infiltrate the police, suspecting the latter of the murder, and taking advantage of the passage to extract information from her to secure his business, the sale of amphetamines. However, another new sponsor could make things more difficult for everyone.

Series My Name so bathe in these tropes that she embodies with all that that includes as imagery, namely costumed mafiosi, henchmen who fall like bowling pins, luxury sedans, building in the name of the gang, stab wounds that make squish or even indestructible main character who sweeps dozens of attackers.

Lee Hak-joo is one of the sharpest second knives in the drawer, both literally and figuratively.

The storyline is very agreed upon and never surprising when he tries to cover up his final antagonist. More than the destination, it is then the journey that must take the viewer to succeed in raising everything. It’s the most pompous thing you’ll read today, but nothing is more like the “Asian” mafia movie than the classic 16 theater.e century. These stories include a moral that is the common thread of the peregrinations of the characters entangled in dilemmas playing on the registers of the family, revenge, honor, or good and evil.

One of the particularly privileged plots is then that of the “crossed destinies”, two linked characters evolving in crime and the police passing the buck. It is then a question of questioning the morals of the spectator by showing in turn the reality of the sordid world of the Mafia, but also the honor and the comradeship that underlies it, or the nobility of the police, but also also his inflexibility, even his cowardice. My Name No exception, Choi Mu-jin and Yoon Ji-woo showing the concomitant realities of the crime syndicate and the Korean police.

Yoon Ji-woo had to train to offer a choreography of this caliber

THE SHINING

Despite a classic and assumed imagery, it is in his artistic direction that My Name manages to score points. The sets are THE quality of the story that jumps out at the eyes, until positively overflowing on the rest.

This intensely charged phone call falls flat because its stakes are called? Probably, but the Buddhist temple in which it takes place is a delight for our pupils. Is this fight a little soft? The oil platform where it takes place is not. Consequently, the decorations considerably enrich the photo and also manage to support certain moments of the plot which are a little heavy and not often surprising, where one is surprised to admire the decoration with pleasure.





As for the costumes, it is difficult to invent powder. They are very classic, and largely composed of yakuza suits or civilian police uniforms, with the exception of Do Gang-jae’s colorful and streetwear wardrobe, faithful and enriched reproduction of South Korean fashion. It’s a detail, but the charisma while diversity of the cast could be a success factor for the series, whose portraits, screenshots or even fan-art of the actors should soon flood social networks, like of what had happened with Squid Game.

Yes it’s easy to put neon and neon, but it’s still an incredible artistic direction

MY NAME IS NOBODY

This casting, precisely, is very hard to judge. The scenario is filled with characters who have closed faces, because they are tortured or accustomed to the horrors of their respective careers. Therefore, the border between a monotonous and flat or subtly closed game is very fine. Han So-hee (in the character of Yoon Ji-woo) manages to find flashes and be in THE right shade in the first half of the series, but her game falls flat in the second half of the narrative where she is expected to wear scenes of humanization of his character too flat and too agreed.

These are then characters like Do Gang-jae (played by the impressive Chang Ryul) or supporting roles of mute right arms (Lee Hak-joo in the role of Jung Tae-ju) which then shine in the background, revitalizing action and dialogues.

Some scenes allow Han So-hee to offer a subtle, but effective game

Where the cast is irreproachable, however, is in the quality of the fights who feature incredible choreography. It is also sometimes spoiled by the camera which wriggles to give an impression of superfluous movement. However, there is neither the comic nor the creativity of these crazy fights, for example from Hong Kong cinema. If it is not dramatic to abandon the comedy of the latter, we regret a too great uniformity of the action scenes, which ends up making the choreography, however irreproachable, more dull.

We could, by being choosy, blame a lack of diversity in the accessories, systematically turning around the good old switchblade, tireless companion of any good criminal organization stooge. A few appearances of telescopic batons will do nothing, we would have liked to see a little more in the arsenal of the perfect budding criminal (at least a saber for example).

Chang Ryul is a better Joker than Jared Leto, change my mind

If the quality of My Name is unequal, benefiting from an excellent first part and a weaker second half (especially once the plot of Do Gang-jae is resolved), it is sufficient to speak of a globally successful new test for Netflix.

In the wake of the success of Squid Game and decent recent performances of Korean dramas on the platform, My Name could be a new reason for continuing to invest in Asian fiction, with the aim of local development, particularly in East Asia, but also because it now shines internationally.

My Name is available on Netflix since October 15, 2021 in France