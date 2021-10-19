Kourtney Kardashian engaged to Travis Baker: her future husband involved in a fatal accident

Now engaged to Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Baker is a happy and fulfilled man. It has not always been the case. The Blink-182 musician has had a panicked fear of the plane since he was little and hasn’t been on board for years, precisely since he narrowly survived a crash.

In 2008, Travis Baker was aboard a plane that crashed, killing four people including the two pilots, his bodyguard Charles Still as well as his personal assistant and friend Chris Baker. Kourtney Kardashian’s future husband managed to survive, as did DJ Adam Goldstein, who died a few months later from an overdose.





The aircraft was a common model of a private jet, specifically a Learjet 60. It crashed in South Carolina (United States) during take-off due to improperly inflated tires. In the podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, Travis Baker was describing a tiny plane in a crash that was the accomplishment of “his greatest fear“.”When I jumped out of the emergency exit when the plane blew up, I was so eager to leave that I landed in gasoline. My whole body is on fire. I burped fuel for three months later (…) I started running, tearing my clothes off, which instinctively told me to do, but I was still on fire because I was full of ‘gasoline. My right foot almost stays therer “, he explained.

Travis Baker then ran to a road, where help was already located. They yell at him to get down and roll over, stopping the flames. In all, the musician underwent 27 operations and skin grafts for eleven weeks spent in hospital, including the first four under morphine. He did not know then that his friends were dead. “I went mad, I was not well. I was suicidal“, he confided. After having managed this post-traumatic stress with professionals, the artist managed to get better and to get by. He also took the plane for the first time, in the jet from her future sister-in-law, Kylie Jenner.