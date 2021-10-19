Kourtney Kardashian engaged to Travis Barker: her ex Scott Disick goes crazy

While Kourtney Kardashian enjoys her happiness with her new fiancé Travis Barker, her ex, Scott Disick would be at its worst. The model would have gone mad.

The happiness of some is the misfortune of others. And it is not Kourtney Kardashian who will say the opposite. If Kim K’s sister swims in the most beautiful joy following the engagement request of her darling, Travis Barker, there is one who does not take the news very well. Indeed, according to information from the American media Page Six, the model, Scott Disick, would have gone mad upon hearing the news. “He’s sinking. He’s not doing well at all”, said a source. Would Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-companion regret his behavior when he was in a relationship with her?

Yet Scott Disick had given his blessing on the new relationship of his former companion, with whom he had three beautiful children: Mason, Penelope and Reign. The model then gave the impression of having turned the page with Kourtney Kardashian: “I think if you really love someone, you want them to be happy no matter what. So I give them the blessing of being happy.”, he had declared. But it would seem that this is all just a facade.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick: the toxic relationship

It must be said that between the two former lovebirds, love has not always been good. Together for nine years, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick had finally separated because of the young man’s addiction to alcohol and drugs. For the sake of his three children, the eldest of the clan had decided to keep his whole family away. “He’s out of control, he drinks too much and he embarrasses him in public. He behaves like a child. He doesn’t take on his responsibilities as a father and it’s Kourtney who does all the work.”, assured a source to the magazine People. Beyond his addiction problems, Scott Disick liked women a little too much. Indeed, many rumors of infidelity had tainted the relationship between the two parents. Now happy, Kourtney Kardashian aspires to live serenely her romance with Travis Scott. No offense to his ex!

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge