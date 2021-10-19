Kourtney Kardashian fiancee, her “distraught” ex Scott Disick

Scott Disick, ex-companion of Kourtney Kardashian, does not live the engagement of the latter with the musician Travis Barker.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker announced their engagement on Sunday after about a year of dating. In the entourage of the American reality TV star, the news was very well received and even celebrated. All the Kardashian clan rejoiced for the spicy brunette of 42 years who seems to spin the perfect love with the drummer of the group Blink-182.

Almost everyone. Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick struggles to swallow the pill. The 38-year-old entrepreneur, who was in a relationship with her between 2005 and 2015, has never hidden that he hoped to win her back one day. But Kim and Khloé’s sister has indeed turned the page, no offense to the father of her three children. “He’s distraught,” we told the E! Site on Tuesday. News. Scott Disick “knew that an engagement was approaching” because members of the family had “brought up” them. “It still makes him sad. (…) He can’t talk to Kourtney right now. (…) He will always be part of the Kardashian family but it is difficult for him to rub shoulders with Kourtney and Travis ”, we continued.





“He’s really having a hard time accepting their relationship”

With the magazine “People”, relatives went further by repeating that Scott Disick “has never accepted the fact that Kourtney goes out with Travis”. “The news of the engagement does not make him happy. He’s really having a hard time coming to terms with their relationship. He always thought that he and Kourtney would eventually get back together. He was quite shocked when he found out that she was dating Travis, ”it was said.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker (45) formalized their relationship last January. Before becoming a couple, they had been neighbors and friends for over a decade. In September, jealous Scott Disick sent questionable messages to another former Kourtney boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, to criticize his relationship with Travis Barker. The French model then exposed Scott Disick by sharing captures of their exchanges.

