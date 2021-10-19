“Kyrie Irving is back to the wall”, says specialist

Some basketball players have still not taken the step of vaccination against Covid-19 in the United States. Thus, while the NBA championship resumes on the night of Tuesday 19 to Wednesday 20 October, 5% of them are still not vaccinated. One of the most famous is Kyrie Irving, the star of the Brooklyn Nets. His team opened the recovery with a trip to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Kyrie Irving is “back against the wall”, estimated Tuesday on franceinfo George Eddy, Franco-American sports journalist, because he will not be able to play. The basketball specialist on Canal + said he was convinced that Kyrie Irving “will be vaccinated in the coming weeks”.

franceinfo: Does the fact that Kyrie Irving is not vaccinated pose a big problem for his team?

Georges Eddy: Yes, especially Kyrie Irving and the Nets but the NBA would also like to see all its stars present on the field. I can’t believe this lasts forever. I think he will be vaccinated in the next few weeks. Kyrie Irving is a diva, he likes to be talked about. Sometimes he does things very well but other times he is complicated. I think it will settle down and that he will be vaccinated in the coming weeks.

How did his club manage this refusal of vaccination?

Kyrie Irving wanted to play half of the games, the away ones, because he was not allowed to play in New York due to local laws. The club said: “No, we can’t have half-time players, so you’re not allowed to play.” He has his back to the wall because if he holds on until the end of the season without playing, he will lose $ 20 million. In addition, he is at the end of his contract so he will endanger his next appointment, which should approach $ 200 million over four or five years. He really has a lot to lose, that’s why I can’t believe this is going on.





It can therefore cost him dearly. Can the club also suffer financially?

Yes, he is one of the biggest stars in the NBA and the Brooklyn Nets, who are part of what we call the “super teams”, are arch-favorites to be champions this season. Even without Kyrie Irving, it’s a team that will play for the title. The Nets will remain strong without him, but if he makes his comeback, it will considerably strengthen this already strong team.

Kyrie Irving prides herself on being the spokesperson for those who cannot speak out. How is this opinion perceived?

It is still a very marginal opinion, knowing that 95% of NBA players are vaccinated and are pro-vaccine, the League too, as well as the players’ association. They did commercials on American television to say to get vaccinated. Kyrie Irving enjoys playing this role of iconoclastic, marginalized. He is comfortable in this role, sometimes he does it in a positive way by presenting strong positions. But this time around, I think he’s really too marginalized.