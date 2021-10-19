Lacazette, Djokovic, Camp Nou, PSG – Leipzig, Atlético – Liverpool … The news of Tuesday, October 19 on a plate

What you might have missed between last night and this morning

1. Football – Premier League: Lacazette saves the furniture for Arsenal

Ahead of the score against Crystal Palace on Monday night, at the end of the 8th day of the Premier League, Arsenal almost ruined everything by being knocked down by Crystal Palace in the second half. But the Gunners snatched the draw in the last seconds thanks to Alexandre Lacazette (2-2), author of his first goal of the season in the league. Very little used by Mikel Arteta, the former Lyonnais has gained credit. And retained the support of Gary Lineker. “I don’t understand why he doesn’t play more”, has indeed plagued the latter.

2. Tennis – Australian Open: Djokovic maintains doubts

While the vaccination debate has led to a conflict between the league and some players on the sidelines of the NBA resumption, going as far as the sidelining of Brooklyn star Kyrie Irving, tennis is there too. confronted. Novak Djokovic remained unclear on this subject Monday, in an interview with the Serbian site Blic. While several sources claimed that vaccination would be mandatory to play the Australian Open next January, the Serbian warned: “In all this mass of information, I still don’t know if I will play in Melbourne.” Regarding his decision to be vaccinated or not, we will have to come back to find out. “I won’t tell you if I have been vaccinated or not. This is a private matter.”.

3. Football – Liga: Barça unveils the new Camp Nou

In a video posted on social networks, FC Barcelona unveiled the images of the future Camp Nou, expected in 2025. The Catalan club plans to invest 900 million euros with a loan of 1.5 billion euros over 35 years … The installation of a roof and a room dedicated to indoor sports are notably on the program. The capacity of the new Camp Nou should be 110,000 places.

We have also retained for you

Tennis – ATP Antwerp : Engaged in the Antwerp tournament, Arthur Rinderknech qualified for the second round by beating the Argentinian Federico Delbonis (6-4, 6-4). He will face Dusan Lajovic, who beat Richard Gasquet in straight sets (7-6, 6-1).

Football – Ligue 2 : AC Ajaccio won in Nîmes (2-0), this Monday evening, at the end of the 12th day, to get back on the podium.

Basketball – NBA : Some 96% of NBA players are now vaccinated against Covid-19, league boss Adam Silver said on Monday.

Podcasts of the day

Benjamin Thomas was the guest of Guillaume Di Grazia on Monday evening in Bistrot Vélo, a few hours from the World Track Cycling Championships, which will be held during the week in Roubaix (20-24 October).





Jean-Marc Dubouloz is the guest of the Ultra podcast this week alongside Arnaud Manzanini. He has just won an incredible and unique cycling event: the Sun Trip tour.

The catch-up video

The Top 14 are ruthless, with the teams, with the players, with the coaches. And like in many sports, when the results don’t follow, it’s the coaches who jump first. For Jean-Baptiste Lafond, this sad fate is similar to Patrice Collazo, coach of a drifting Toulon team, 11th in the championship who will perhaps be the first to change coach.

Lafond: “Collazo, the first potential unemployed person”

What you won’t miss today

1. Football – Champions League: PSG – Leipzig, act I without Neymar

Paris returns to the Champions League. The Ile-de-France club will play the first of its two matches in a row – in this competition – against Leipzig, at the end of which it could have validated its qualification for the round of 16. For this, it will be necessary to win twice, after the inaugural draw against Bruges and the victory against Manchester City. Tuesday, it will happen in any case without Angel Di Maria, suspended, but also Neymar, affected in selection and too fair, as confirmed by the Ile-de-France club on Monday evening.

Pochettino compares his PSG to the big MU: “Ferguson had to wait 7 years before winning a title”

2. Football – Champions League: Real and Inter on the bridge, an enticing Atlético – Liverpool

In addition to the meeting of PSG, we will follow with particular attention the shock of Group B between Atlético Madrid and Liverpool, on the lawn of the Spanish club. With a small point on the clock, Inter Milan will already be forced to win against the surprising Tiraspol, while Real Madrid will want to raise their heads by pushing Shakhtar. Besiktas – Sporting, Brugge – Manchester City, Ajax – Dortmund and Porto – Milan will also be on the program.

3. Tennis – ATP Antwerp and Moscow: Pair, Mannarino and Simon on the bridge

Several French people will be on the courts this Tuesday. On the Antwerp side, Benoit Paire will face Laaksonen (around 2:30 p.m.). On the Moscow side, we will find Adrian Mannarino, opposed to the local Safiullin (10am) and Gilles Simon, who will challenge Djere (2:30 pm). On the women’s side, Alizée Cornet will face Voegele in Tenerife.

