Lacazette, Djokovic, Camp Nou, PSG – Leipzig, Atlético – Liverpool … The news of Tuesday, October 19 on a plate

1. Football – Premier League: Lacazette saves the furniture for Arsenal
2. Tennis – Australian Open: Djokovic maintains doubts
3. Football – Liga: Barça unveils the new Camp Nou
In a video posted on social networks, FC Barcelona unveiled the images of the future Camp Nou, expected in 2025. The Catalan club plans to invest 900 million euros with a loan of 1.5 billion euros over 35 years … The installation of a roof and a room dedicated to indoor sports are notably on the program. The capacity of the new Camp Nou should be 110,000 places.
Football – Ligue 2 : AC Ajaccio won in Nîmes (2-0), this Monday evening, at the end of the 12th day, to get back on the podium.
Basketball – NBA : Some 96% of NBA players are now vaccinated against Covid-19, league boss Adam Silver said on Monday.
Benjamin Thomas was the guest of Guillaume Di Grazia on Monday evening in Bistrot Vélo, a few hours from the World Track Cycling Championships, which will be held during the week in Roubaix (20-24 October).
Jean-Marc Dubouloz is the guest of the Ultra podcast this week alongside Arnaud Manzanini. He has just won an incredible and unique cycling event: the Sun Trip tour.
The Top 14 are ruthless, with the teams, with the players, with the coaches. And like in many sports, when the results don’t follow, it’s the coaches who jump first. For Jean-Baptiste Lafond, this sad fate is similar to Patrice Collazo, coach of a drifting Toulon team, 11th in the championship who will perhaps be the first to change coach.
Lafond: “Collazo, the first potential unemployed person”
1. Football – Champions League: PSG – Leipzig, act I without Neymar
2. Football – Champions League: Real and Inter on the bridge, an enticing Atlético – Liverpool
In addition to the meeting of PSG, we will follow with particular attention the shock of Group B between Atlético Madrid and Liverpool, on the lawn of the Spanish club. With a small point on the clock, Inter Milan will already be forced to win against the surprising Tiraspol, while Real Madrid will want to raise their heads by pushing Shakhtar. Besiktas – Sporting, Brugge – Manchester City, Ajax – Dortmund and Porto – Milan will also be on the program.
3. Tennis – ATP Antwerp and Moscow: Pair, Mannarino and Simon on the bridge
Several French people will be on the courts this Tuesday. On the Antwerp side, Benoit Paire will face Laaksonen (around 2:30 p.m.). On the Moscow side, we will find Adrian Mannarino, opposed to the local Safiullin (10am) and Gilles Simon, who will challenge Djere (2:30 pm). On the women’s side, Alizée Cornet will face Voegele in Tenerife.
