More

    Larqué clears Puel and unleashes the real people responsible for the Saint-Etienne fiasco

    Sports


    Zapping Goal! Football club ASSE: Laurent Hess’s edit on the ghost Wahbi Khazri

    Very recovered after the heavy defeat suffered in Strasbourg (1-5) Sunday, Jean-Michel Larqué released the sulphate last night on RMC. The former Greens playmaker gave it to their heart’s content. For him, the real culprits are first of all the players and not Claude Puel, on an ejection seat.

    “When I went to L’Etrat for the inauguration of the Robert-Herbin training center, it had been 7 or 8 games since they had won, but young and old did not care. They didn’t give a damn. I did not see people concerned. They thought they were champions of France! “, Was first carried away Larqué. Before putting on a layer …

    “After the draw in the derby, you had the impression that there was no danger, that all the problems were solved. They are unaware of the danger, it is the worst thing. The guy is on the precipice, you tell him to take a step forward, he does. These players are made to be professional footballers like me to be an opera dancer. Those who can save the day are the good players, but there aren’t any! They don’t know how to pass 15 meters, they don’t know how to control. They don’t have the level. You have to be lucid. “

    to summarize

    “These players are made to be professional footballers like me to be an opera dancer. Those who can save the day are the good players, but there aren’t any! They don’t know how to pass 15 meters, they don’t know how to control. They don’t have the level. You have to be lucid, ”Larqué said of the Greens.

    Laurent HESS


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleMontbeliard. The Christmas market will take place this year
    Next articleThe N64 and Mega Drive extension unveils its price

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC