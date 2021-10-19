Larqué clears Puel and unleashes the real people responsible for the Saint-Etienne fiasco

Zapping Goal! Football club ASSE: Laurent Hess’s edit on the ghost Wahbi Khazri

Very recovered after the heavy defeat suffered in Strasbourg (1-5) Sunday, Jean-Michel Larqué released the sulphate last night on RMC. The former Greens playmaker gave it to their heart’s content. For him, the real culprits are first of all the players and not Claude Puel, on an ejection seat.

“When I went to L’Etrat for the inauguration of the Robert-Herbin training center, it had been 7 or 8 games since they had won, but young and old did not care. They didn’t give a damn. I did not see people concerned. They thought they were champions of France! “, Was first carried away Larqué. Before putting on a layer …

“After the draw in the derby, you had the impression that there was no danger, that all the problems were solved. They are unaware of the danger, it is the worst thing. The guy is on the precipice, you tell him to take a step forward, he does. These players are made to be professional footballers like me to be an opera dancer. Those who can save the day are the good players, but there aren’t any! They don’t know how to pass 15 meters, they don’t know how to control. They don’t have the level. You have to be lucid. “

