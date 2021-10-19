More

    LAST MINUTE – Celine Dion announces she is canceling her Las Vegas concert dates for medical reasons

    In a message posted on her Twitter account, Celine Dion announces that she is canceling her concert dates in Las Vegas for medical reasons. “I’m heartbroken. We’ve been working on our new show for 8 months and not being able to go on stage in November saddens me beyond words,” she explains. And to add: “I must concentrate on my health to get better quickly … I want to get out of it as quickly as possible”.

    “As Celine Dion prepares for the premiere of her brand new show at the magnificent Resorts World theater in Las Vegas on November 5, unpredictable physical symptoms are forcing the singer to delay the premiere and to cancel the performances scheduled from 5 to 20 November 2021 and from January 19 to February 5, 2022, “said a press release.

    The singer suffers from “severe and persistent muscle spasms”. “Her medical team continues to assess and treat her, but the symptoms she is experiencing do not allow her to participate in rehearsals for the new show,” adds the text. Note that ticket holders for canceled shows in Las Vegas will be able to get a refund.



