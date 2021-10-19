Laurent Delahousse abandoned by France 2… The presenter TF1, Anne-Claire Coudray, discreetly takes the place!

The misfortune of some makes the happiness of others. This Sunday, October 17, France 2 had it hard. And especially Laurent Delahousse. While he has already suffered a lot of criticism in his show 8:30 p.m. on Sunday following inappropriate remarks towards Gilbert Montagné, the presenter also found himself abandoned by viewers for his JT.

At the head of the 8 p.m. news on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for a long time, Laurent Delahousse is still in good shape. But this October 17, the trend was reversed. Fed up? Topics that are not of interest? Whatever the reason, audiences are lower than the main competitor. Indeed, as reported by the Morandini site, TF1’s news has attracted nearly 2 million viewers more than that of Laurent Delahousse on France 2.





Presented by Anne-Claire Coudray, the 8 p.m. newspaper is intended to be informative, of course, but also entertaining. Each week, the journalist includes in her news headlines “new technologies”, but also natural reports, or entertainment, a movie moment with very often exclusive guests … A program that seems to really please the more than 6.5 million viewers, faithful in front of their post.

A real blow for Laurent Delahousse and his news which attracts him “only” 4.7 million. It is obviously not these figures that will call into question the place of the journalist at the head of the newspaper, but it is however the occasion to perhaps opt for some changes!

To see also: