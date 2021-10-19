Laurent Gbabgo: “I exclude nothing” for the 2025 presidential election in Côte d’Ivoire

In an exclusive interview with France 24, former Ivorian President Laurent Gbagbo discusses the creation of his new party, the Party of African Peoples-Côte d’Ivoire (PPA-CI), necessary according to him, because the former, the FPI, “had lost its identity”. If he says he wants to withdraw from politics, he does not rule out running for the presidential election scheduled for 2025 and outright refuses the proposal to limit the age of presidential candidates to 75 years.

>> Ivory Coast: with his new party, Laurent Gbagbo wants to “unite the African States”





Laurent Gbagbo hope meet President Ouattara again and obtain the release of all the prisoners of the 2010 crisis. And confirms having pleaded with the president in favor of the return to the country of Guillaume Soro. He also believes that Alassane Ouattara violated the Constitution by running for a third term, and now calls on him to lay the foundations for true reconciliation.

Referring to Emmanuel Macron, Laurent Gbagbo said he was surprised by his presence at the funeral of former Chadian President Idriss Deby. In addition, he considers “oversized” the reaction of Paris to the Russian military presence in the French precinct on the continent. For him, the time for foreign military bases in Africa is over.

Finally, the former Ivorian president reconsiders his arrest in 2011, and accuses Nicolas Sarkozy of having bombed his residence and for sending him to the ICC.