Léa Salamé swings on Laurent Ruquier’s bedtime in We are not lying!

Between 2014 and 2016, Léa Salamé was a columnist for Laurent Ruquier in the show We are not in bed. The journalist then took over from Natacha Polony, and teamed up for two seasons with Aymeric Caron, first, then Yann Moix, then.

This October 16, in the columns of TV 2 Weeks, while she resumed her collaboration with the animator with glasses, for a season of We are live on France 2 which is marked by the presidential election of 2022, Léa Salamé shares some secrets about her former boss, who became a colleague. She thus made him admit that in the days of the old program: “there have been plateau loves. Including in his personal case! ” he said.





“But unlike Léa, it didn’t last… “ assured Laurent Ruquier. Because we must remember: it is in We are not in bed, that Léa Salamé met the man who now shares her life, Raphaël Glucksmann, and with whom she has a child, a little boy named Gabriel. For this episode of November 14, 2015, Léa Salamé would like to thank Laurent Ruquier among our colleagues: “I still owe her for finding my boyfriend!“

As for Laurent Ruquier, if Léa Salamé assured that she would not reveal “no name“, she still slipped: “I would just breathe one word: acting“. What to suggest that the television man has flirted with one or more actors … But here, in fourteen years of this successful show that Catherine Barma produced, many stars of the small as of the big screen, but also theater have settled in the chair … We will not know more.

FA