LeBron James doesn’t want us to limit his playing time | NBA

Thirty-four minutes. That’s the average playing time Frank Vogel would like to give LeBron James this season. It’s four minutes less than his career average, but it’s a little more than last season. But for the person concerned, it is not necessary to focus on playing time …

“I do not play while thinking of possible injuries, and besides, it is worse when I play less” said the Lakers winger, who also explains that he spent the summer treating his big sprained ankle. “It took a while. I didn’t do a lot of basketball during the first two months of the summer, and that’s very rare for me because my ankle wasn’t responding the way I wanted it to. “

Having her ankle fully recovered was her priority for the summer.

“The best part about it this summer is that I had time. I had time to get my ankle really ready. I was training, but I just didn’t do too much basketball. I was doing everything else, like push-ups, and I was seeing if I could do more with my ankle. I waited for the moment when I no longer felt pain and my flexibility had returned. This is the moment when I was able to return to the field. “

For Frank Vogel, it is important that LeBron James’ passages on the bench are not too long. At almost 37 years old, it’s hard to get the machine going again when you stay too long on the bench.

“In fact, in a way, if he stays on the bench too long, he gets colder, and it’s worse for him when it comes time to come back.” recognizes the coach. “Obviously, I don’t want to have to have him play 82 games. But we are not going to make a calendar of his non-game nights. We will see that over the course of the season. “



