Leclerc will sell at cost price, Carrefour will offer 5 euros in voucher

The giants of mass distribution are taking action.

Faced with soaring prices at the pump, and so that their customers continue to frequent their gas stations and supermarkets, the giants of the mass distribution are deploying commercial operations.

Leclerc will sell its fuel at cost price in all of its stations until October 30.

crossroads will offer its customers a voucher of 5 euros for each full tank (from 25 liters) from Wednesday 20 October until the end of October.

Casino will continue its cost price operation already in place since August 6 but only from Thursday to Sunday. The group will also launch in some of its hypermarkets, and only from Friday to Sunday, a voucher for each full tank.

2 cents more last week

The main fuels sold in France continued to rise and rose again by 2 cents last week, with diesel reaching new records. A liter of diesel was worth on average 1.5583 euros, against 1.5354 euros the previous week, reaching new all-time highs. The SP 95 gasoline for its part reached 1.6567 euros per liter on average. It also increased by just over 2 cents over the previous week, the highest for nearly 10 years, without however beating the 2012 record (1.6664 euros). The SP 95-E10 also progressed in the same proportions to 1.6287 euro, to its highest record.





Announcements by the end of the week

The government will announce “by the end of the week” a device “simple, fair and effective” to help the French face the rise in prices assured this Tuesday on RTL the government spokesman Gabriel Attal.