legal battle at the Martinique University Hospital

Martinique’s health unions mobilized against the establishment of the health pass, will have to free access to the CHU, with a penalty of 500 euros per day, ordered the judicial court of Fort-de-France on Monday, October 18.

The health pass has been compulsory on the island since October 11 for visitors and CHU employees, but an inter-union composed of five organizations is opposed to the entry into force of this provision by disrupting control operations. On October 14, the management of the Martinique CHU summoned five trade unions to “Obstruction in the establishment of a legal obligation” and “Serious harm to the health and safety of staff and users”. “We have witnessed in the bailiff’s reports threats, intimidation, insults, pressures of all kinds which prevent the continuity of the public health service and ensure security” declared the lawyer of the CHU, Me Pascale Berté.

The unions have also filed an excess of power appeal to the administrative court, which will soon have to render its decision. “We have not lost anything, we will be before the administrative court to denounce this health pass which hinders labor law, which hinders social dialogue, which hinders peace and health” Me Georges-Emmanuel Germany, the union lawyer, told AFP.

A hundred demonstrators dressed in T-shirts and white coats were waiting in front of the court for their lawyer who had come to read the deliberations. A little earlier in the day, around 800 people, according to the police, had gathered peacefully for a sit-in in front of the CHU, all in white T-shirts, to denounce the continuation of the sanitary pass controls.

An extraordinary meeting is scheduled for Tuesday to address the violence that occurred at the CHU last Friday, during which three people were arrested. More than 600 caregivers have already exercised their right of withdrawal.