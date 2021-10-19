LG: this promotional PC screen has a small peculiarity ...

Amazon offers a great discount on this LG screen. With a price that loses 170 €, and a very gaming configuration, the latter is a real war machine that will allow you to take full advantage of your Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card!

This PC screen is special in more than one way with its included mounting arm which allows you to save a significant amount of space on your desk. On top of that, this monitor has all the features and functionality that gamers crave for a fast, crisp and smooth screen! Everything is offered for less than 380 €! A very good deal!

Buy the LG UltraGear Ergo for € 379 from Amazon

You can be fully into gaming and at the same time use your PC for other things that require a versatile screen. But, basically, when we have a high refresh rate coupled with a very fast response time, we can say that we are facing a screen that can cope with anything.

This is what LG UltraGear does, and on top of that, it also features an IPS panel with NanoIPS technology. The latter allows him to access a level of colorimetry and contrast rates making the images more vivid, more authentic and above all, sharper in their contours.

In a nutshell, we are in front of a screen that is able to shine both from an office point of view with its technologies to fight against retinal fatigue, as well as to perform well in terms of gaming with its ultra-responsive panel. In addition to that, with its NanoIPS technology, it is a screen that we recommend for watching movies, series and animes!

The little extra of the LG ERGO UltraGear 27GN88A-B screen

This screen has a little extra: its foot, or rather its swivel arm. Indeed, rather than being fixed on a stand, this UltraGear from LG has a support in the form of an arm to be fixed on your desk.



The latter can as well be put with a system of screws and clamps, as to be fixed with a hole and a screw to tighten (see the video below). Simple and efficient, this system saves a lot of space, and also allows you to manage the orientation and position of this screen as you see fit. A plus size that will allow you to have a good posture and save you back pain.





LG ERGO UltraGear 27GN88A-B: its features in detail

This PC monitor is equipped with a 27-inch diagonal NanoIPS panel with a resolution of 2560×1440. With that, we can count on its refresh rate of 144Hz and its response time of 1ms.

In addition, Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync technologies allow this screen to synchronize with your graphics card and allow you to avoid the effects of stuttering, blurring and tearing of the image!

In short, we are in front of a configuration which will be able to exploit the full potential of the graphics card from Nvidia, the RTX 3070 which finds its full potential with a 1440p resolution and which will allow you to enjoy 120 fps of DLSS and Ray Tracing.

