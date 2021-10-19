life in XXL) reveals if the father of his first three children will appear on the show

Will the Dol family grow in Large families: life in XXL on TF1 with the arrival of the father of Jade, Maëlys and Lizandro? We put the question to Ambre Dol.
Before marrying Alexandre, the father of these last two children, Joaquim and Winona, Ambre Dol, the super mom nurse and volunteer firefighter, from Large families: life in XXL, broadcast on TF1, had Jade, Maëlys and Lizandro, with his former companion. The father of her first three children with whom she divorced is missing from reality TV. He has never appeared on the screen. What is her relationship with her ex? How does he experience the media coverage of his former partner’s family? We put her questions to the pretty blonde who was very lucky in a motorcycle accident this weekend.
“TF1 asked for permission from the daddy of my first three children”
“He had no problems with the filming and broadcasting of the program Familles Many: la vie en XXL. In any case, we needed his agreement so that our children could do the filming. TF1 therefore asked for his authorization. “, answered us Amber Dol who warned the new families.
“He’s part of my past”
Could Jade, Maëlys and Lizandro’s dad appear in Large families: life in XXL? Amber Dol is adamant on this other question: “Oh no. Why do that? Never in my life. He’s part of my past. It’s no use. He’s part of my old life that’s ended and lives on through my first three. There isn’t any. of reason to see it on the screen “.
In the meantime, TF1 viewers will be able to attend the end of preparations for the wedding of Amber and Alexandre Dol. “It was a very emotional day. The reactions of each member of the family may surprise the public. It is the marriage of two families who come together, promises Amber Dol. Then there will be the everyday that was filmed, like birthdays. But our season revolves a lot around marriage.