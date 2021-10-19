More

    life in XXL) reveals if the father of his first three children will appear on the show

    Entertainment


    Will the Dol family grow in Large families: life in XXL on TF1 with the arrival of the father of Jade, Maëlys and Lizandro? We put the question to Ambre Dol.

    Before marrying Alexandre, the father of these last two children, Joaquim and Winona, Ambre Dol, the super mom nurse and volunteer firefighter, from Large families: life in XXL, broadcast on TF1, had Jade, Maëlys and Lizandro, with his former companion. The father of her first three children with whom she divorced is missing from reality TV. He has never appeared on the screen. What is her relationship with her ex? How does he experience the media coverage of his former partner’s family? We put her questions to the pretty blonde who was very lucky in a motorcycle accident this weekend.


    “TF1 asked for permission from the daddy of my first three children”

    “He had no problems with the filming and broadcasting of the program Familles Many: la vie en XXL. In any case, we needed his agreement so that our children could do the filming. TF1 therefore asked for his authorization. “, answered us Amber Dol who warned the new families.

    “He’s part of my past”

    Could Jade, Maëlys and Lizandro’s dad appear in Large families: life in XXL? Amber Dol is adamant on this other question: “Oh no. Why do that? Never in my life. He’s part of my past. It’s no use. He’s part of my old life that’s ended and lives on through my first three. There isn’t any. of reason to see it on the screen “.

    In the meantime, TF1 viewers will be able to attend the end of preparations for the wedding of Amber and Alexandre Dol. “It was a very emotional day. The reactions of each member of the family may surprise the public. It is the marriage of two families who come together, promises Amber Dol. Then there will be the everyday that was filmed, like birthdays. But our season revolves a lot around marriage.


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleThe Bose Headphones 700 is available for pre-ordering a Google Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro
    Next articleThe management of the CHUM announces that “all personnel will be able to enter” with

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC