LIVE – “I am 23 years old, I am a hostage”, the survivors of the Bataclan testify

Grégory is the second hostages of the Bataclan terrorists to testify. He too was on the balcony when the attack started. With her friend Caroline, they stayed on the balcony having failed to escape. During all this hostage-taking, he will serve as an intermediary for the terrorists.

Once gathered in the hallway with the 10 other hostages, Grégory, in his forties, graying hair, tells how he “spent all his evening shouting” at the police. He was sitting in front of the door that separated the hall from the balcony. He will be responsible for communicating with the police who are behind this door. Grégory will repeat what the terrorists tell him.

“We have 20 hostages, we have kalachs, explosive belts. We’re going to blow everything up. I don’t know if I should say ‘I’, ‘they’, ‘we’.”

The terrorists also came to chat next to him, asking him to cover his ears.

“I plugged my ears like never before. I didn’t want to hear what sauce were going to be eaten,” he recalls in a soft and hesitant voice.

He will also have to relate to one of the terrorists, diminished by dint of having fired, what he hears. When he evokes the groans of the wounded, the terrorist retorts him by the situation of women and children in Syria.

Grégory believes that for the terrorists, “after Bataclan, it is not very clear to them, we have the impression that they are going to procrastinate.” They used the hostages’ phones to talk to the negotiator. Grégory resists.