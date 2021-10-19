Liverpool wins at Atlético de Madrid, Real Madrid humiliates Shakhtar

If Parisian fans and many French people had an eye on PSG’s duel against Leipzig, the evening’s poster took place in Madrid, where Atlético de Madrid hosted Liverpool. And very quickly, the Colchoneros were cold picked. The Reds struck very quickly, via Milner, who only had to set foot to deflect a shot from Salah from outside the area (0-1, 8th). The Egyptian had made a superb individual action before shooting. The Colchoneros took the water, since five minutes later, Keita released a volley that lodged directly at the back of the net (0-2, 13th). But the locals had resources, and on this strike from Koke, Griezmann opened his foot, in a fox position, to deceive Alisson (1-2, 20th). Then, the Frenchman missed a mano a mano with the Brazilian goalkeeper (27th)! After a good action from João Félix, the 2018 world champion did not tremble this time and signed his double (2-2, 34th).

What follows after this advertisement

Atlético had gained the upper hand in the game and Felix, then Lemar, could easily have scored the home side’s third goal. Just like Carrasco, at the start of the second period. Only, Antoine Griezmann was going to get a direct red in the 52nd after a high foot, up to the face of Firmino. He came out all the same under a superb ovation from the Wanda Metropolitano, a sign that he put everyone back in his pocket. What clearly change the dynamics of the meeting, with a Liverpool who was on the verge of rupture before the expulsion and who was able to start to breathe a little. If Atlético de Madrid held, Mario Hermoso jostled Jota in the box on an aerial ball. Salah was not shaking and transforming (2-3, 78th). Atlético also thought they would benefit from a penalty a few minutes later, but the referee reversed his decision after reviewing the images. The score has not changed. Liverpool remain leaders and the Colchoneros retain their second place, with Porto coming back tied behind.

Vinicius Junior also did the show

The Merengues neighbors themselves moved on the lawn of Shakhtar, a team that has posed a lot of concerns at Casa Blanca in recent years. After losing to Tiraspol on the last day, Carlo Ancelotti’s team recovered, without really suffering. From the kickoff, the Merengues attacked and offered themselves the first interesting situations, via Kroos or Benzema. It is Sergiy Kryvtsov, unhappy, who sent the leather to the bottom of the cages of Trubin, lobed on this blow (0-1, 37th). Back from the locker room, Vinicius Junior made the break (0-2, 51st), before signing a double (0-3, 56th) on an individual action of very high class. The other Brazilian talent on the team, Rodrygo Goes, served by his compatriot, also joined in the party. He placed a powerful strike under the bar, unstoppable (0-4, 65th). Benzema, not very lucky so far, signed the manita goal in added time. Real Madrid are now second, while the Ukrainians are good last with a small point.





Relive the film of the meeting on our live commentary.

The Joahn Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam also hosted a beautiful poster. Ajax hosted Borussia Dortmund in this duel between playing teams, both of whom had won their first two games in the competition. To everyone’s surprise, the Dutch team quickly took control of the game and it was Reus who allowed his rival in the evening to get ahead of the score with a goal against his side (11th). Daley Blind doubled the bet with a nice half volley from the entrance to the penalty area (2-0, 25th). Antony folded the meeting shortly before the hour mark, and Haller also wanted to party tonight by signing the fourth (4-0, 72nd). A real football lesson. Perfect course for the Ajacied for the moment therefore in this edition of the most prestigious of European competitions!

Faced with the small thumb but leader of Group D Sheriff Tiraspol, Inter did not fall into the same trap as Real Madrid and managed to win 3-1. After a corner kick, Dzeko sent the ball into the top corner (1-0, 34 ‘). Thill still equalized at the start of the second period (1-1, 52nd), but it was only a small fright, since Vidal (2-1, 58th) and de Vrij (3-1, 67th) quickly recovered from order. Inter remain third, but are in the wheel of Real Madrid and their rival in the evening, both six points, two more than the Interists. For its part, AC Milan lost on Porto’s lawn thanks to a goal from Luis Diaz in the second period. The Milanese have no points on the clock after three days …

The results of the evening