More

    LoC: Paris SG-Leipzig, the probable lines

    News


    After a draw (1-1 against Bruges) and a victory (2-0 against Manchester City), Paris Saint-Germain receives RB Leipzig on Tuesday (9 p.m., Canal + and RMC Sport 1) for its third match of the phase of Champions League pools. Victim of discomfort in the adductors, Neymar is absent for this meeting. This is also the case for Paredes, injured in the right quadriceps with Argentina, and Ramos, still in the recovery phase. The Parisian coach will also have to do without Di Maria, who will serve his third and last suspension game. Announced uncertain in recent days, Navas (hip) and Icardi (family concerns) are finally fit for this match. Opposite, Jesse Marsch must compose without Brobbey, Olmo and Halstenberg, all in the infirmary. Here are the probable lineups of the two teams.

    Paris SG: Donnarumma – Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes – Herrera, Verratti, Gueye – Draxler, Messi, Mbappé.

    RB Leipzig: Gulacsi – Klostermann, Orban, Simakan, Gvardiol – Laimer, Kampl, Adams, Haidara – Nkunku – Poulsen.

    With MyMatch, choose your tailor-made bet. For example: “PSG Victory, Messi Goal, Both Teams To Score” when PSG-Leipzig is listed at 3.70. You bet € 50 on this bet and if it passes, you walk away with € 185. Note that for any first deposit on Winamax, you immediately receive the same amount in Freebets in your account! Take advantage of these Freebets to bet and try a very high odds without any risk!


    Paris SG – RB Leipzig

    FORM Of the team

    % of wins77% – 36%
    goalsscored / match2.08 – 2.18
    goalscashed / match0.92 – 1.45

    FORM Of the team

    statistics for all competitions

    Read 5.961 times – by Romain Rigaux on 10/19/2021 at 09:01 am



    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articlebut where do winter tires come from?
    Next articleThe advanced influenza vaccination campaign to accelerate recalls against Covid-19 – Release

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC