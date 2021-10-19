LoC: Paris SG-Leipzig, the probable lines

After a draw (1-1 against Bruges) and a victory (2-0 against Manchester City), Paris Saint-Germain receives RB Leipzig on Tuesday (9 p.m., Canal + and RMC Sport 1) for its third match of the phase of Champions League pools. Victim of discomfort in the adductors, Neymar is absent for this meeting. This is also the case for Paredes, injured in the right quadriceps with Argentina, and Ramos, still in the recovery phase. The Parisian coach will also have to do without Di Maria, who will serve his third and last suspension game. Announced uncertain in recent days, Navas (hip) and Icardi (family concerns) are finally fit for this match. Opposite, Jesse Marsch must compose without Brobbey, Olmo and Halstenberg, all in the infirmary. Here are the probable lineups of the two teams.

Paris SG: Donnarumma – Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes – Herrera, Verratti, Gueye – Draxler, Messi, Mbappé.

RB Leipzig: Gulacsi – Klostermann, Orban, Simakan, Gvardiol – Laimer, Kampl, Adams, Haidara – Nkunku – Poulsen.

