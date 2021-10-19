LoL and Logitech: A new collection unveiled, some flagship products revisited

Computer hardware manufacturer, Logitech often partners with many major players in the video game market. Today, he announced a new partnership with Riot for a line of League of Legends products.

Second collaboration of the year between LoL and Logitech

It was on its official website that Logitech announced the news. On the program, four products are born from this new collaboration with the League of Legends game: a wireless mouse, a headset, a keyboard and a mouse pad.

Material from the association with professionals

This new collaboration between Logitech and League of Legends offers “only” already existing products in a new color. In this case, blue and gold were chosen for this new collection. Among the products selected, we find the Logitech Pro X headset whose design was made with the help of Bjergsen who is the trainer of Team SoloMid (TSM). Same treatment for the wireless pro mouse that was born after “two years of collaboration with more than 50 professionals“can we read on the site. Finally, it is the mechanical keyboard pro and the mouse pad G840 which have also been aesthetically revisited.

Discover the special LoL Logitech G collection on the official website





And this is not the first time this year that such a partnership has taken place between the two companies. Last March, Logitech released a collection of products inspired by K / DA. The latter is a virtual K-POP group itself inspired by four League of Legends champions: Ahri, Akali, Evelynn and Kai’Sa.

A collection announced exactly during the League of Legends world championships: the first phase of the play-offs ended yesterday and will give way to the final phase of the competition. The first quarterfinal takes place this Friday at 2:00 p.m. and pits T1 against Hanwha Life Esports.

Source: Logitech

