London “closely monitors” a sub-variant of the Delta

The British government, faced with an increase in Covid-19 contaminations, said on Tuesday to “monitor very closely” a new subvariant spreading in the United Kingdom.

This “AY4.2” variant is a sub-variant of the highly contagious Delta which initially appeared in India and which had caused a resumption of the epidemic in late spring and early summer.

“We are monitoring” this new form very closely “and we will not hesitate to take action if necessary,” said a spokesperson for Downing Street. However, “nothing suggests that it spreads more easily”, he tried to reassure.

Not the cause of the increase in cases

The emergence of this new variant despite the very strong contagiousness of the Delta, which tends to rule out new strains, raises fears of an even stronger transmissibility. It comes as the United Kingdom, which deplores nearly 139,000 deaths from Covid-19, is faced with a growing number of positive cases, now exceeding 40,000 each day, an incidence rate much higher than in the rest of Europe.





Some scientists attribute the current deterioration to the weak vaccination of minors, to the decrease in the immunity of the oldest vaccinated very early, or to the lifting in July in England of most of the restrictions.

But for François Balloux, director of the Institute of Genetics at UCL, the new variant “is not at the origin of the recent increase in the number of cases”. She explains that with its low frequency so far, even “a 10% higher transmissibility could only have caused a small number of additional cases”.

The emergence of AY4.2 does not constitute “a situation comparable to the emergence of the Alpha and Delta strains which were much more transmissible than all the strains in circulation”, added the researcher. The new variant AY4.2 is almost non-existent outside the UK, apart from three cases in the US and a few more in Denmark.