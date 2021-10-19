London sells its “green revolution” to raise billions in investment



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Global Investment Summit on October 19, 2021 at the Science Museum in London (POOL / Leon Neal)

The United Kingdom made the article Tuesday of its “green revolution” at a summit bringing together investors and multinationals, hoping to collect billions in funding a few days before COP26, the world climate conference in Glasgow.



“Here is the plan: a green industrial revolution, boosted by the new freedoms of Brexit”, praised Prime Minister Boris Johnson in front of an audience of leaders including those of the investment funds Blackstone and Blackrock, the director general of the World Organization of trade (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, or billionaire Bill Gates.

“My understanding is that $ 24 trillion is gathered in this room. And I mean to every one of those dollars: you are welcome in the UK,” he joked.

The UK is organizing COP26 in Scotland from October 31, and the UK government is stepping up the announcements.

But the social justice organization Global Justice Now has denounced a summit which it says is akin to “greenwashing” and offers only “false solutions” to the climate crisis.

The British energy company Drax Group, which operates the largest coal-fired power station still in operation in the United Kingdom, is particularly in the sights of the NGO, which claims that the latter “emitted more emissions than Ghana in 2019 “.



Comparison of the production of fossil fuels forecast in the world until 2040 and the levels to be reached to limit global warming to 1.5 ° C and 2 ° C, according to the Production gap report 2021 (AFP /)

And four guest banks and asset managers – BlackRock, JP Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Barclays – “have invested a total of $ 173 billion in fossil fuels in recent years,” Global Justice Now also denounces.

– Partnership with Bill Gates –



London on Tuesday announced foreign investment agreements totaling 9.7 billion pounds to support this “green growth”, including a massive offshore wind project of Spanish Iberdrola.

These 18 agreements should make it possible to create “at least 30,000 jobs” and “support growth in key sectors such as wind or hydrogen-based energies, sustainable housing, CO2 capture and storage,” he said. ‘executive.





Boris Johnson and Bill Gates also announced a ten-year £ 400million partnership, half of which was provided by an investment program led by the billionaire and the other by the British government, to finance “the next generation of clean energy technologies “.



WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, September 28, 2021 in Geneva (AFP / Fabrice COFFRINI)

WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on Tuesday called on international institutions to harmonize carbon pricing, “which range from less than a dollar a tonne in Ukraine to more than $ 130 in Sweden”, saying that “for companies, it’s a bit of a nightmare to navigate”.

– Chinese investments –



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also said on Tuesday that he did not intend to “rule out” Chinese investments in the UK, in an interview with Bloomberg News. A 50 megawatt battery storage project from the Huaneng Group is among Tuesday’s announcements.

“That doesn’t mean we should be naive” on issues like 5G or nuclear, he added.

The British government also clarified on Tuesday its strategy to achieve carbon neutrality in 2050.

Among the measures announced are 120 million pounds devoted to the development of nuclear projects “to decarbonize the production of electricity”, which the British government wants to be completely CO2-free by 2035.

London also unveils 350 million pounds more for the development of electric vehicles and 180 million for that of less polluting fuels for aviation.

Grants are also being launched to help replace gas boilers with less polluting systems, like heat pumps, as part of a £ 3.9 billion program to “decarbon” buildings.



British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak arrives at the Science Museum to attend the Global Investment Summit on October 19, 2021 in London (AFP / Tolga Akmen)

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak also announced Monday that some large companies should now publish their environmental impact.

These new requirements, which will also apply to pension plans, investment products and owners and managers of assets, will help businesses and individuals “to know if their investments are in line with carbon neutrality”.

This strategy has almost succeeded in convincing the environmental association Greenpeace which concedes that “the British Treasury finally seems to begin to understand” and now calls on Rishi Sunak to materialize his promises in his draft budget next week.

