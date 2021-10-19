Lopez, his arrival, Galtier, Rennes, Létang tells it all

Zapping Goal! Football club LOSC: figures for the 2020-2021 season of Burak Yilmaz

His arrival

“The period was special. If everything was going well in the club, at least financially because sportingly everything was perfect, at that time I would not be there. But the reception was good, we had to get down to work quickly so as not to breaking the sporting dynamic. And there was of course a period of adaptation. The sporting dynamic should not be broken and that was one of my priorities. “

Christophe Galtier and Jocelyn Gourvennec

“With him, it worked very well. We had six wonderful months. Each coach has a different personality and I adapt. Afterwards, I set myself certain barriers: I never talk about technique or tactics with the players. . I’m here to set a framework, I want to put the players and the staff in the best conditions. “

Rennes, a good memory?

“Yes, the Rennes wound is well closed. It’s still a very good experience. I have very fond memories and a strong affection for the club and the region. There were a lot of things to say but also a lot of tears. Tears of happiness which remain our most beautiful trophy. Because when we win, behind we savor, we hug each other. A whole community that communicates is truly the most beautiful trophy. “





Words transcribed by Pierrotlefoot