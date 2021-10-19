Lopez, his arrival, Galtier, Rennes, Létang tells it all

Zapping Goal! Football club LOSC: figures for the 2020-2021 season of Burak Yilmaz
His arrival
“The period was special. If everything was going well in the club, at least financially because sportingly everything was perfect, at that time I would not be there. But the reception was good, we had to get down to work quickly so as not to breaking the sporting dynamic. And there was of course a period of adaptation. The sporting dynamic should not be broken and that was one of my priorities. “
Christophe Galtier and Jocelyn Gourvennec
“With him, it worked very well. We had six wonderful months. Each coach has a different personality and I adapt. Afterwards, I set myself certain barriers: I never talk about technique or tactics with the players. . I’m here to set a framework, I want to put the players and the staff in the best conditions. “
Rennes, a good memory?
“Yes, the Rennes wound is well closed. It’s still a very good experience. I have very fond memories and a strong affection for the club and the region. There were a lot of things to say but also a lot of tears. Tears of happiness which remain our most beautiful trophy. Because when we win, behind we savor, we hug each other. A whole community that communicates is truly the most beautiful trophy. “
Words transcribed by Pierrotlefoot
to summarize
In an interview with Pierre Ménès, for his Pierrotlefoot site, the president of LOSC, Olivier Létang, returned to some strong moments lived in the North since his arrival. And elsewhere. Always interesting.