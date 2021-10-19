“Love is in the meadow”: and suddenly, the first lesbian kiss …

It couldn’t last very long. The faithful of this season 16 of “Love is in the meadow” on M 6 suspected it: the atmosphere at Delphine, organic arborist from Tarn-et-Garonne, had become explosive with her two contenders who were testing, in trio, their compatibilities in everyday life. From the first hours, the seduction had given way to spat, not between the competitors for the heart of this solar candidate of 48 years, the first lesbian in the history of the program, but between Delphine and Christelle, who had a lot of luck. hard to find its place.

In the new episode airing this Monday night, thoughts and rivalries have reached a point of no return. This configuration of three, more and more complicated for the arborist to manage, will push her to open her heart. During the evening where she introduced her two potential lovers to her friends, Ghislaine cracks. And leaves the room suddenly, no longer supporting Delphine’s behavior. Without the cameras but with the microphones open, she joins her in the bedroom and finally confesses that she has chosen her, reassuring her at the same time. It will not take more to accelerate the rest of the story.



After Christelle leaves, Delphine and Ghislaine spend the second trying life together. After a sweet night spent together, they decide to go for a bike ride, with a light heart and a blissful smile. During this hike, the newly formed couple take a break on a small bench in a setting as bucolic as it is romantic. “You are too beautiful”, they mutually launch while Ghislaine strokes Delphine’s cheek.