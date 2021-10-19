Love is in the meadow: big clash between a farmer and a contender

the essential

In the last episode of “Love is in the meadow”, the first kisses were exchanged. A meal at the restaurant took place in a tense atmosphere between a farmer and one of his two suitors.

In the last episode of “Love is in the meadow” broadcast Tuesday evening on M6, there were declarations of love, tears but also a shouting match. Jean-Daniel is a 51-year-old Swiss winegrower. He invited two women to his farm: Céline, a Swiss nurse and Zakia, a caregiver from Grenoble.

A meal at the restaurant between Jean-Daniel and Zakia was electric. The Swiss winemaker begins the meal with a compliment to Zakia, whom he always expresses: “You are lovely!” He admits that he did not put so much effort into clothing. The nursing assistant takes the opportunity to criticize the farmer’s t-shirt: “The writings are not very refined”. “It’s a bit young,” replies the farmer. Zakia then wants to know if the Swiss would like to be guided in terms of clothing. “Yes, but maybe not until then”, assures the winegrower with a strong character. “I wouldn’t accept it easily.” Zakia explains to him that it is to get to know him.

Zakia wants to know what Jean-Daniel expects from a woman. The farmer does not answer the question. “I am not in deep conviction. It can not fall like that”, he admits to his contender, amazed. Zakia raises her tone: “Let me finish, please stop (…) Let me finish, I can’t get an answer from you”. For Jean-Daniel, impossible to make a decision after two days.

“Anyway, I’m not going to change who I am,” retorts the winegrower, chilling the meal. Dinner then ended. Invited to take stock of the meal, Zakoa criticizes Jean-Daneil for “his fiery temper”. For Jean-Daniel, Zakia has “a character that is too strong, much too strong. It barks right away. Shut up, let me speak. Me, I’m not his student. She is not my mistress. My mistress. ‘school”.

The day before, Jean-Daniel’s other contender, Céline, had in turn shared a meal at the restaurant. The Swiss farmer had monopolized the floor by talking about his cows, his vines and his past stories. The next day, Céline admits to Jean-Daniel that she feels “more in a way of meeting friends”. She confirms it a little later in front of the camera: “We are going to be friends, there will be nothing else”.

Delphine in love with Ghislaine

At Delphine, the organic arborist of Tarn-et-Garonne, the first days were tense with Christelle, a contender from neighboring Tarn. Between a rather aggressive Christelle and a more discreet Ghislaine, Delphine was struggling to find her place. During a meal with friends, Delphine affirms that she could well end the adventure alone. Ghislaine leaves the meal to take refuge in her room. Delphine joins her and finally confesses: “I lean more for you than for Christelle”. The next day, Delphine announces it to Christelle who is leaving. Delphine and Ghislaine go cycling then exchange a first kiss on a bench. They spend a first night cuddling together the following night.

Hervé chooses Stéphanie

In Picardy, Hervé, 43, who has always lived with his parents, is “sure of his right choice”. “It’s obvious” for him. He prefers the discreet Stephanie to the more direct Vanessa. But difficult to confess to him. He tries for the first time in the garden but does not succeed. The farmer and his suitors go for a ride in the boat in which Vanessa captures attitudes and looks. Back at the family farm, Hervé drinks several glasses of orangeade to give himself courage and confesses to Vanessa: “I am continuing the adventure with Stéphanie”.

Franck prefers Anne-Lise

Franck, the lumberjack from Charente-Maritime, hesitated between Cécile and Anne-Lise. The first, who lives in the same department, preferred a long-distance relationship to begin with, while the second was ready to come and settle in his home right away. Anne-Lise, passionate about historical reconstruction, has prepared a horseback ride in historical costume. If the farmer takes his hand, he stays on the reserve. Anne-Lise, she wants “a guy”. Meanwhile, Franck’s mother visits Cécile, who has remained at the farm. Compassionate, the old lady confesses that her son wants a “full-time” companion. When Franck returns, Cécile tells him that she is going to leave the farm. “I’m sorry,” the silviculturist replies, before hugging her. “Part-time, I’ve already done”. After his departure, Franck finally kisses Anne-Lise at the top of a tower.

Vincent prefers Marie-Jeanne

If Vincent, the Vaucluse winegrower, initially had a preference for Stéphanie, a dog nanny, he finally showed more interest in Marie-Jeanne, a civil servant. Stephanie? “She makes a lot of fuss” for the winegrower who finds Marie-Jeanne “much more peaceful”. And to affirm: “I thought she was more submissive, she is more spontaneous”. With Marie-Jeanne, they even prepare brains, kidneys and lamb shanks in front of a vegetarian Stéphanie and disgusted by the meal and the dirty state of her host’s fridge. At the end of a stroll in the vineyards, Marie-Jeanne confesses to Vincent that she is not planning a romantic relationship but that she “does not close the door”.