Lucas Hernandez in Bayern squad to face Benfica

Earlier in the morning, the 25-year-old defender appeared relaxed and involved during his team’s collective training in Munich, the day after he was summoned to the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJ) to be notified of a placement. in prison. Sentenced to six months in prison for failure to comply with a removal measure after domestic violence, the Bavarian player has until October 28 to enter prison voluntarily, unless his recourse to escape it is accepted by then .