Lucas Hernandez in Bayern squad to face Benfica

Lucas Hernandez will travel with his Bayern Munich teammates to Lisbon to face Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday, two days after appearing in a Spanish court which notified him of an upcoming detention. “He’s a real professional, he trained well and will certainly play a very good game tomorrow.Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann said on Tuesday. He knows how to separate things. I’ll talk to her if I notice anything unusual, but I don’t. “
Earlier in the morning, the 25-year-old defender appeared relaxed and involved during his team’s collective training in Munich, the day after he was summoned to the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJ) to be notified of a placement. in prison. Sentenced to six months in prison for failure to comply with a removal measure after domestic violence, the Bavarian player has until October 28 to enter prison voluntarily, unless his recourse to escape it is accepted by then .
Lucas Hernandez and his partner Amelia Lorente were both convicted of domestic violence in February 2017 after a brawl. They had been sentenced to 31 days of community service with a six-month ban on approaching within 500 meters of each other and communicating.
Reconciled, the couple got married a few months later and it was upon returning from their honeymoon that the player was arrested at Madrid airport for having violated this removal measure. Bayern have since confirmed that his presence in court on Monday was aimed at integrating him into the squad for Lisbon. Hernandez should thus be aligned again in central defense Wednesday night.
Julian Nagelsmann also said that German midfielder Leon Goretzka, who has a cold, will be replaced by Marcel Sabitzer. On the left side of the defense, Josip Stanisic should be the holder in place of the Canadian Alphonso Davies, hit in a leg and left prematurely on Sunday in Leverkusen in the Championship (5-1). Dayot Upamecano, Benjamin Pavard, Kingsley Coman, Corentin Tolisso or the ex-Marseillais Bouna Sarr also appear in the group of 21 players selected.