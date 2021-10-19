Lufthansa says goodbye to its latest tri-engine

The era of tri-reactors within the Lufthansa group ended on Sunday in Frankfurt, with the return of the last MD-11F of Lufthansa Cargo from New York.

On October 17, 2021, a McDonnell Douglas MD-11 landed for the last time at the base of the German flag carrier at Frankfurt Airport, after operating flight LH8161 from New York-JFK: the The aircraft landed early at 12:03 p.m. on runway 07R. The event, duly greeted by the firefighters, marked the end of the commercial service of the MD-11F three-engined aircraft at Lufthansa Cargo after more than 23 years of activity. The aircraft registered D-ALCC, which is also the last MD-11F registered in Europe, will now be sold to an American cargo airline.

Lufthansa Cargo has taken delivery of its first two McDonnell Douglas MD-11 freighters (formerly registered D-ALCA and D-ALCB) in June 1998, followed by the third plane in August of the same year (D-ALCC). In total, Lufthansa Cargo operated nineteen MD-11s, of which the last of this type manufactured (old registration D-ALCN, serial number 48806, delivered January 25, 2001) and the last delivered (old registration D-ALCM, serial number 48805, delivered February 22, 2001).

” We are very grateful to our MD-11F fleet for over two decades of dedicated service. We know that this particular aircraft has an incredible number of fans, among our colleagues at Lufthansa as well as aviation enthusiasts around the world.er ”, said Dorothea von Boxberg, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of Lufthansa Cargo in a statement. ” The decisive factor for the introduction of the MD-11F at Lufthansa Cargo in the late 1990s was its significantly higher fuel efficiency than the widebody cargo ship previously used. In the future, we will rely on the twin engine Boeing 777F for the same reason “, She added (the eleven ordered,” much less polluting and noisy “, are already in service).

The MD-11F is 61.4 meters long with a wingspan of 51.7 meters and a height of up to 18 meters. It has a loading capacity of up to 94.7 tons, distributed in 26 positions on the main deck and up to 14 more on the lower deck. These Lufthansa Cargo planes were powered by three General Electric CF6-80C2D1F jet engines, each with a standard thrust of 273.57 kN. The maximum take-off weight (MTOW) was 285.99 metric tonnes, which corresponds to a range of 7,242 kilometers.

Final touchdown at #frankfurtairport: today, the last MD-11F from @Lufthansa_Cargo has said goodbye. This video is our farewell present to the “Diva”, as she was fondly called 👉 https://t.co/goDHzAS0wO # thankyoumd11 🙏 #DALCC pic.twitter.com/44LUFJYkUm

– Frankfurt Airport (@Airport_FRA) October 17, 2021

