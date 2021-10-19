macOS Monterey: a release candidate for … macOS 12.0.1

This is the final step before the release of the final version of macOS Monterey, its release candidate (RC) is distributed tonight to developers… A RC numbered 12.0.1! They will be able to make final adjustments to their applications.

We are now at 11 versions which have been proposed for testing since June. It may happen that an RC contains a bug that requires a second batch. We’ll see with this one, but Apple has promised the final version for October 25!

Update – Apple specifies that two large functions of Monterey will be available “this fall”, understand: not with the final version of October 25. These are the SharePlay content sharing function (which will however be integrated in iOS 15.1) and Universal control, which we saw in beta with a previous preview of macOS 12.

macOS Monterey: Release Notes

FaceTime

Spatial audio makes voices sound like they come from the direction of a speaker on the screen in a Group FaceTime call

Voice Isolation blocks background noises so your voice is crystal clear

Wide Spectrum brings every sound in your space into the call

Portrait mode puts the focus on you by blurring your background on Mac computers with the M1 chip

Grid view displays people in same-size tiles and highlights the active speaker

FaceTime links for inviting friends to calls on Apple, Android, or Windows devices

Messages

Shared with You displays content shared over Messages in your Mac apps

New Shared with You section in Photos, Safari, News, Podcasts, and the TV app

Multiple photos display as collages or stacks in Messages

Safari

Tab Groups help you save and organize your tabs and sync across devices

Intelligent Tracking Prevention prevents trackers from viewing your IP address

Compact tab bar option lets you see more of the webpage on your screen

Focus





Focus lets you automatically filter out notifications based on what you’re doing

Options to customize a Focus for activities like work, gaming, reading, and more

Focus sets across all Apple devices

Status lets your contacts know that your notifications are silenced

Quick Note & Notes

Quick Note lets you take notes on any app or website, and easily revisit them later

Tags help you quickly categorize your notes by topic and make them easy to find

Mentions enable you to notify others of important updates in shared notes

Activity view displays who made recent changes in a shared note

AirPlay to Mac

AirPlay to Mac lets you share content from iPhone or iPad straight to your Mac

AirPlay speaker support for playing music through your Mac sound system

Live Text

Live Text makes text interactive in photos across the system

Support for copying, translating, and looking up text that appears in photos

Visual Look Up helps you learn about art, landmarks, and other objects in photos

Shortcuts

New app helps you automate everyday tasks, helping you accomplish them faster

Gallery with pre-built shortcuts that you can add and run throughout the system

Shortcuts editor helps you design custom shortcuts for your specific workflows

Support for automatically converting Automator workflows into shortcuts

Maps

Interactive 3D globe with enhanced details for mountains, oceans, and more on Mac computers with the M1 chip

Detailed city maps display elevation, trees, buildings, landmarks, and more on Mac computers with the M1 chip

Privacy

Mail Privacy Protection helps prevent senders from tracking your Mail activity

Recording indicator in Control Center for apps that are accessing your mic

iCloud +