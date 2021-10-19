Macron warns against the judicialization of politics

Emmanuel Macron spoke of “a great phenomenon which tends to accelerate” of “penalization of social relations” in the direction of “officials, doctors, scientists, directors and school directors, elected officials”.

Emmanuel Macron warned Monday against the judicialization of political life, believing that “to quote“Public officials in a”procedure for a crisis that is still in progress” is “far from appeasement”, Without explicitly citing the indictment of the former minister Agnès Buzyn. “When officials, ministers, officials, elected officials find themselves cited in proceedings for a crisis that is still ongoing, we are far from appeasement and balance», Said the President of the Republic at the opening of the Estates General of Justice, in Chasseneuil-du-Poitou, on the outskirts of Poitiers.

The former Minister of Health Agnès Buzyn, who had resigned in mid-February 2020, was indicted on September 10, 2021 by the Court of Justice of the Republic (CJR) for “endangering the life of others”, Because of its management of the Covid-19 epidemic. In the same case, thousands of complaints have been filed and since July 2020 the CJR has also been carrying out an investigation concerning his successor Olivier Véran and former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe. Emmanuel Macron spoke more broadly “a great phenomenon which tends to accelerate“,”mainly under the influence of Anglo-Saxon countries“Of”penalization of social relations“In the direction of”officials, doctors, scientists, principals, elected officials“.





“Redefining the terms of political responsibility”

This “a movement orchestrated by citizens who have often become prosecutors has gained more and more fields of our social relationsHe warned. The Head of State called for “find the right terms in the implementation of the responsibility of elected officials and public officials in this context of penalization“. In his eyes, it is necessary at the same time “redefine the terms of political responsibility” and the “fields of criminal liability of officials, elected officials and ministers“. “It is because the political world has in a way lost the culture of responsibility towards citizens that the search for other forms of responsibility is exercised.», Considers the President of the Republic.

“At the start of my mandate, I myself had brought the idea of ​​abolishing the Court of Justice of the Republic», He recalled, about this exceptional jurisdiction, the only one able to judge the ministers. “Circumstances make this reform obsolete today, but the logic remains more relevant than ever“, Considers Emmanuel Macron. On July 16, the CJR also indicted for illegal taking of interests the Minister of Justice Eric Dupond-Moretti, suspected of having taken advantage of his office to settle accounts with magistrates with whom he had had trouble. leaving when he was a lawyer, which he denies.