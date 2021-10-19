Makalé, the capital of Tigray, target of Ethiopian army airstrikes

A damaged tank north of Makalé, in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, in February 2021. EDUARDO SOTERAS / AFP

On Monday, October 18, the Ethiopian army carried out airstrikes on Makale, the capital of Tigray, killing at least three people, according to a hospital source.

The government had initially described as “Total lie” information from humanitarian, diplomatic and medical sources of bombings, the first known on Makalé since the start of the conflict in northern Ethiopia, almost a year ago.

Read also Article reserved for our subscribers In Ethiopia, the “little” total war

State media then confirmed the information, indicating that airstrikes had targeted Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) targets. The Ethiopian Press agency said the strikes hit communications infrastructure used in Makalé by TPLF rebels, saying that “Measures to prevent civilian casualties” had been applied.

After months of growing tensions with dissident regional authorities from the TPLF, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent the federal army to Tigray on November 4, 2020 to drive them out. Federal forces quickly took control of most of the region, including Makalé. But in June, the TPLF took over most of Tigray and then continued its offensive in neighboring Amhara and Afar regions.

The UN fears “an escalation of the conflict”

For about two weeks, sources have been reporting signs of an Addis Ababa offensive that could constitute a new phase in this conflict which has plunged hundreds of thousands of people into famine, according to the UN.

“An air strike [touche] now Makalé ”a humanitarian official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP by text message. These attacks were confirmed by a second humanitarian source and two diplomats. The first strike took place in the morning on the outskirts of the city, near a cement factory, the sources said. The second took place in the middle of the day in the city center, near the Planet hotel – in the past often used by TPLF officials.





Read also New federal army offensive in northern Ethiopia

Hayelom Kebede, an official at Ayder Hospital, the city’s main health facility, said “Three dead”, according to a first assessment, and the influx of “Many victims”. TPLF spokesperson Getachew Reda said on Twitter that federal forces had targeted “Civilians inside and outside Makalé”. “Monday is market day in Makalé and the intention is clear”, he wrote. The director of the government’s communication service, Legesse Tulu, earlier denied this information. “There is no reason or plan to target civilians in Makalé, which is part of Ethiopia and where our own citizens live. It’s a total lie ”, he had declared.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said “Deeply worried about an escalation of the conflict” through the voice of its spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric. He called on all parties to avoid targeting civilians and reiterated his call for an end to hostilities. The US State Department, through its spokesperson Ned Price, called “All parties to immediately cease hostilities” and “To enter into unconditional negotiations for a stable ceasefire”.

Tens of thousands of displaced

Ethiopia’s foreign ministry in a statement accused the TPLF of trying to cover up alleged attacks on civilians in neighboring Amhara and Afar regions. “The TPLF has cried wolf over the past week, calling on the international community to save it from the government’s ‘planned’ attack”, according to him. Mr. Legesse said the TPLF had used heavy weapons in recent days in Wuchale, an Amhara locality. “They attacked with artillery. They killed more than 30 civilians there and displaced many more ”he said, adding that Chifra, an Afar locality, had also been affected.

Read also In Ethiopia, tensions with the humanitarian community escalate

Last week fighting resumed in Afar. And on Monday, the TPLF appeared to be advancing towards the Amhara town of Dessia, where tens of thousands have taken refuge since July. A resident of Dessie told AFP the town was “Submerged” by displaced people from Wuchale, further north. Over the weekend, Getachew said rebel forces captured Wuchale and surrounding areas, an Amhara military official denied Monday to AFP. The spokesperson reiterated that TPLF troops would march to Addis Ababa if necessary. “If this is what it takes to break the siege of Tigray, why not?” “, he told AFP in a text message.

To stay up to date on African news, subscribe to the “Monde Afrique” newsletter from this link. Every Saturday at 6 a.m., find a week of current events and debates treated by the editorial staff of World Africa.