Man City want the best Blaugrana player!

After Leo Messi, the Barça could again lose his best player in 2022 to the benefit of Manchester city. The Skyblues could take advantage of the wobbly economic situation of the Blaugranas to come and steal a great hope which sees its contract end next June.

Barça Mercato: Man City wants Ansu Fati!

In full extension operation for several weeks, the FC Barcelona could see one of his gems slip through his hands for the benefit of a Premier League ogre. After getting the extension of his midfielder nugget, Pedri, Joan laporta is working hard to renew the contract ofAnsu fati, great hope for world football and centerpiece of the Barcelona squad. If the discussions progress well between the representatives of the player and the Catalan club, an unexpected element could put sticks in the wheels of the operation, Manchester City.





As insider and journalist Ekrem Konur advance, Pep Guardiola’s club consider Ansu Fati as the number 1 replacement in the event of the departure of Raheem sterling. Ironically, the English striker has been in the sights for several months at … FC Barcelona. Barca would like to enlist Sterling in the form of a loan with option to buy, especially if Ousmane Dembele came to pack his bags from Catalonia.

Injured for more than 10 months, Ansu Fati has since made a triumphant return, carrying FC Barcelona alone. Author already of two goals in three meetings, the Spanish striker has still not recorded his extension in his training club despite numerous offensives from his president Joan Laporta. A few days ago, the Barça leader was confident about the situation of his jewel. “He has a contract, he wants to stay and we are negotiating“He said. The next few weeks should therefore be decisive for the future of the Spanish prodigy.