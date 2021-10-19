man confesses to sending threatening letters to a couple of teachers

The two professors received threats during the month of September and then on October 16, the day of the national tribute to Samuel Paty. The individual was arrested.

He is suspected of having sent letters of death threats accompanied by a photo of Samuel Paty to a couple of teachers in Marseille. A 34-year-old man was arrested in the early afternoon, Tuesday, October 19, France Televisions learned from the General Directorate of the National Police, confirming information from Europe 1. The individual, who confessed, is a 34-year-old craftsman who claims to have a dispute with the couple over a dispute related to work done at their home.





The two professors from a Marseille college received this letter of death threats on Saturday, October 16, the day of the national tribute to the teacher throughout France. The prosecution had opened an investigation, entrusted to the southern division of the urban security brigade. It was not the first time: they had already received a photo of Samuel Paty and a letter of death threats in September. These facts had been brought to the attention of the police and the case was monitored by the southern division of the departmental public security directorate (DDSP).