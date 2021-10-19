management made a decision for Solskjaer

Beaten last Saturday by Leicester City at King Power Stadium (2-4, 8th day of the Premier League), Manchester United is going through a delicate pass to such an extent that the question now arises of the future of his coach Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer.









The leaders of the Red Devils do not intend to part ways with the Norwegian technician, however. According to information from The Athletic, the 48-year-old coach will not be thanked. The former striker retains the confidence of the board despite recent very disappointing results. Without success in the last three days of the Premier League, Cristiano Ronaldo’s partners occupy sixth place in the standings five lengths behind leaders Chelsea.

Under contract until June 2024, Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer nevertheless knows that a reaction from his players is expected next Wednesday when the Italians come from Atalanta Bergamo, counting for the third day of the group stage of the League. champions. Beaten by Young Boys Bern (1-2) then defeated Villarreal (2-1), Manchester United occupies third place in Group F with three points.

On Sunday, the Red Devils will host Liverpool (match at 5.30 p.m.) on behalf of Matchday 9 of the Premier League. Sixth in the championship with 14 points, Solskjaer’s players will have the opportunity to shine and catch up with their rival (18 points) … or sink a little more and no longer play the title. A week which promises to be decisive for Manchester United…







