Manchester City crushes Club Brugge, Sporting wins with style

After the defeat suffered at the Parc des Princes against Paris Saint-Germain (0-2), Manchester City absolutely had to win on Club Bruges in order to stay in the race for first place in Group A and put the pressure on on the PSG. To achieve this, Pep Guardiola aligned a 4-3-3 with De Bruyne, Rodri and Silva in particular in the midfield. Up front, Grealish, Foden and Mahrez were the attacking trio. Quickly in this part, the Cityzens put their foot on the ball and did not let the defenders of Bruges breathe.

Two goals refused entry by the VAR of Grealish and Rodri, in an offside position (9th, 13th), but City still pushed on the Belgian defense to open the scoring and lacked precision. After a first half hour of domination, Foden sent a nice lob pass towards Cancelo. The Portuguese, after a nice control of the chest, could slip his ball between the legs of Mignolet (1-0, 30th). Always under pressure throughout half-time, the Belgian defense could no longer follow and mowed down Mahrez in the area, after a good collective streak. The Algerian perfectly converted the penalty he had just obtained, in the small left net (2-0, 43rd).

After the break, the Mancuniens, much more in management, still increased the score thanks to Walker at close range (3-0, 52nd), before definitively folding the match thanks to the young Palmer, with a beautiful curled shot for his first goal under the colors of Man City in LdC (4-0, 67th). Mahrez even offered himself a double at the end of the game (5-1, 84th). The reduction in Vanaken’s score will remain anecdotal (4-1, 81st). A clear and important victory for the Skyblues which allows them to temporarily rise to the top of Group A, before the meeting between PSG and Leipzig on Tuesday evening. For its part, Club Brugge descends to third place before moving to the Etihad Stadium, for the next day of C1.





Goal festival between Besiktas and Sporting Portugal

In the other meeting of this early evening, Besiktas and Sporting delivered a first period with spectacle. Dominators at the start of the match, Besiktas conceded the opener through Coates, taking a header corner (1-0, 15th) before reacting perfectly, also on a corner taken by Larin ( 1-1, 24th). It only took three minutes for the Lisbon club to regain the advantage thanks to Coates’ double, again following a corner kick (2-1, 27th). Before the end of the first period, Sarabia converted a penalty to make the break (3-1, 44 ‘). A festival to which could have been added Texeira, author of a sublime volley, finally refused by the VAR (45th + 1).

In the second half and despite a lack of success for Sporting, including two posts affected (67th, 72nd), Sporting managed to win for its first victory in Group C, thanks in particular to a jewel from Paulinho in end of the game (4-1, 90th + 1). The Portuguese remain third behind Ajax Amsterdam and Dortmund, before receiving the Turkish club on the next day, which remains red lantern with no points taken.

