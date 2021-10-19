Manchester City in demonstration in Bruges in the Champions League

Before the break, on a Dias-Mahrez-De Bruyne movement at the entrance to the area, the Algerian caused a fault by Nsoki in a defense often put to death and transformed the penalty by taking the Belgian goalkeeper against the back ( 43rd). The game turned into a nightmare for Bruges after the break. Launched by De Bruyne, Walker overwhelmed Mignolet with a cross shot from the right (53rd), and City scored a fourth goal thanks to two entrants, Sterling allowing Palmer to score his first goal at 19 in the Champions League, on his first ball , a strike from the left wound (67th). If Bruges saved the honor when Vanaken took over a cross from the right side (81st), Mahrez concluded the City festival by playing poor Mignolet, on an opening in the back of the defense of Fernandinho (84th) .



