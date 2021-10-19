Manchester City in demonstration in Bruges in the Champions League

The match: 1-5
After their setback in Paris on September 28 (0-2), Manchester City rose far above Bruges on Tuesday evening at the Jean Breydel stadium, where PSG had been in difficulty (1-1, September 15). In Bruges, the English led logically by two goals at the break, after having martyred the Belgian team by projections and rapid recoveries. If two goals were refused to Grealish (10th, fault beforehand on Mata) and Rodri (13th, offside), the danger came from everywhere and it is Cancelo, on a real attacker’s call deep in the l ‘axis, which was able to deceive Mignolet closely after having inherited a superb opening from Foden (30th).
Before the break, on a Dias-Mahrez-De Bruyne movement at the entrance to the area, the Algerian caused a fault by Nsoki in a defense often put to death and transformed the penalty by taking the Belgian goalkeeper against the back ( 43rd). The game turned into a nightmare for Bruges after the break. Launched by De Bruyne, Walker overwhelmed Mignolet with a cross shot from the right (53rd), and City scored a fourth goal thanks to two entrants, Sterling allowing Palmer to score his first goal at 19 in the Champions League, on his first ball , a strike from the left wound (67th). If Bruges saved the honor when Vanaken took over a cross from the right side (81st), Mahrez concluded the City festival by playing poor Mignolet, on an opening in the back of the defense of Fernandinho (84th) .
The Player: Elusive Foden
Aligned in false number nine, the English attacking midfielder ideally served Cancelo on Manchester City’s first goal. But, above all, his position particularly destabilized Bruges, because he often picked up to organize the game and aspired to one of the axial defenders, because he was constantly found between the lines and he allowed De Bruyne and Benardo Silva to find themselves free. Tactically, Bruges did not find the solution.
The fact: the laterals at the party
Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker scored City’s first and third goals, as full-backs not hesitating to seek to unbalance the opponent, to create redundancy, to project themselves as attackers. For Walker, this is his first Champions League goal, for his 39th appearance.
22
Like the number of shots from Manchester City to Brugge. For nine on target and five goals.