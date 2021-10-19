Manchester City puts Brugge on beer / C1 / Gr.A / Bruges-City (1-5) / SOFOOT.com

Goals: Vanaken (81e) for the Blauw in Zwart // Cancelo (30e), Mahrez (43e SP, 84e), Walker (53e) and Palmer (67e) for Citizens

Merciless, Manchester City spanked Bruges (1-5) at the Stade Jan-Breydel stadium this Tuesday evening, and provisionally took over the lead of Group A of the Champions League while waiting for Leipzig to travel to the lawn of Paris Saint-Germain.

In a meeting that looked like a long agony (22 shots at 5, 64% possession for the Citizens), the Gazelles are initially taken by the throat, but the referee prevents Jack Grealish, caught for a fault, and Rodri, frustrated by an offside from Laporte upstream, to unlock the scoreboard. We finally have to wait half an hour of play and a superb call-control sequence of the cold-blooded chest-finish of João Cancelo for City to take the advantage. (0-1, 30e), followed shortly after by Riyad Mahrez, from the penalty spot (0-2, 43e).



Not satisfied, the Skyblues put it back on thanks to Kyle Walker (0-3, 53e), before the beauty of Cole Palmer’s deflower in C1 (0-4, 67e), a few days after his weekend as a marathon runner. Hans Vanaken’s Anecdotal Score Reduction (1-4, 81e) nevertheless allows the Belgian public to warm up the atmosphere before the new cold snap inflicted by Mahrez, left on the edge of offside (1-5, 84e).





Five pawns without a center-forward, the best definition of Guardiola’s Manchester City.

Club Bruges (4-4-1-1): Mignolet – Mata, Hendry, N’Soki (Mechele, 79e), Sobol – Sowah (Van der Brempt, 56e), Rits (Vormer, 56e), Balanta (Mbamba, 68e), Lang – Vanaken – De Ketelaere (Dost, 79e). Coach: Philippe Clement.

Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson – Walker, Dias, Laporte (Aké, 57e), Cancelo – De Bruyne (Palmer, 65e), Rodri (Fernandinho, 71e), Silva (Gündoğan, 57e) – Mahrez, Foden (Sterling, 64e), Grealish. Coach: Pep Guardiola.