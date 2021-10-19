Manchester United’s Ole Gunnar Solskjaer amends his comments on Marcus Rashford

“He needs to focus on his game because he has big challenges coming here at Manchester United, like with England Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said last week of his striker Marcus Rashford, just before his first appearance of the season (returning from a shoulder injury) at Leicester, where he scored, unable to prevent defeat of his own (2-4).
This had created some controversy in England, local media having interpreted it as a sign of distrust on the part of the coach of MU towards social activities in favor of underprivileged children of the England international (23 years old, 46 caps, 12 goals ), which notably earned him an honorary doctorate from the University of Manchester.
“You (the journalists) have extrapolated! “
So the Norwegian coach of the Red Devils worked hard to extinguish the beginning of the fire, this Tuesday, in a press conference, before the important reception of Atalanta Bergamo, Wednesday (9 pm), in the Champions League: ” To clear up any misunderstanding about my statements, I say it clearly: I am incredibly proud, like the whole club, of what Marcus is accomplishing off the pitch. You (the journalists) know what was said and you have extrapolated! I just wanted to say that Marcus could train without feeling pain in his shoulder or back and enjoying his game to the fullest again. ”