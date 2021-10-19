manufacturers hit hard by soaring prices

Unpredictable, energy prices are soaring and are not only threatening the purchasing power of households. Confronted with unstable prices, companies too are suffering. In particular, the most gas- and electricity-intensive (iron and steel, chemicals, paper), grouped together within the Union of energy-using industries (Uniden). Confused, they even see their activity threatened, alerted its president, Nicolas de Warren, last week.

“Workshop stops are already in effect. In the production of zinc in France, a factory decided to stop because it produces at a negative margin. Each tonne produced translates into an additional loss, ”he argued on France Info.

And the movement is likely to continue: according to the association, production cuts will increase, including for ” large companies “,” in the coming days […] in the metal sector “. A situation ” unpublished ” and ” really serious ” who creates the ” panic ” among industrialists, insists Uniden.

The risk of a scissors effect

And for good reason, wholesale gas prices have increased by 300% in Europe since the start of the year, when electricity prices have more than doubled. Far from being reversed, the trend is widening every day. Result, according to Uniden: the additional cost for energy intensive will rise ” around 1 billion euros for 2022 “.

However, in France, these companies obtain 70% of electricity at regulated tariffs. One way to protect their activity and offer them a certain visibility by cushioning fluctuations in wholesale prices. Nevertheless, the “ go residual “30% supply on the traditional market, where prices are fixed at short notice, will be enough to increase” a third of their electricity bill », Assures The gallery Nicolas de Warren.

A raise ” historical », Which raises the risk of worsening inflationary pressures.

“ If the industrial rating increases, this will necessarily have an impact on production costs, and therefore on the prices of finished products. », Warns Jacques Percebois, economist and director of the Center for Research in Economics and Energy Law (CREDEN).

However, higher prices will not necessarily be possible for all companies, as they are subject to strong competition. ” Especially for SMEs or traders and artisans who do not know their room for maneuver, because they do not have an overall market measure », Explains Jacques Percebois. Without visibility, the latter could therefore be found ” penalized With a scissors effect.

Shortage of raw materials

Above all, the phenomenon risks causing physical disruptions in the supply of raw materials for those who transform them, particularly in the steel industry. ” It is the most inconvenient for businesses. We see it in the automotive industry, forced to stop certain production lines due to a lack of semiconductors », Notes Jacques Percebois. Because to produce steel, manganese and other magnesium, “ ovens that consume a lot of electricity are needed », Explains Thierry Baussant, Key Accounts manager at AMPERE Alloys, a company specializing in the wholesale of metals and ferroalloys.

” At the moment, the pass-through of higher energy prices to producers of raw materials leads to higher production costs, and uncertainty about future production costs. For example, that of manganese metal imported from China almost doubled between August and October. And magnesium or silicon metal not’have never reached such a level », Illustrates Thierry Baussant.

Under these conditions, some producers “ reduce their production “. ” They stop an oven or two, reduce their capacities by 20 to 30%, etc. », Explains the sales representative. For steel, for example, the industry is already seeing a drop in production volumes forecast for the coming months. “ Especially in electric steelworks [où l’acier est produit à partir de ferrailles de récupération fondues grâce à l’énergie électrique, ndlr], which consume a lot of electricity », According to Melisande Couespel, Energy / Climate manager of A3M (Alliance of Minerals, Minerals and Metals), which brings together companies in the extraction, production, processing and recycling of metals and industrial minerals.

Market speculation

At the same time, traders who buy and sell these commodities on this market are reducing their stocks due to soaring prices. ” When magnesium drops from 2 to 8 euros per kilo in a few weeks, inevitably, they tend to shrink the tonnage they buy, as it becomes dangerous for them “, develops Thierry Baussant.





Indeed, if they continue to buy at ever higher prices, but the market reverses due to a slowdown in demand (either because customers are closing due to shortages, or because the market is contracting, as in the automotive market ), they will have high stocks in a market that is turning bearish. “ The worst-case scenario “, According to Thierry Baussant.

“Finally, everyone knows that prices do not go up indefinitely, and that it will fall again. But when ? So traders become more cautious, and reduce their position in stock, ”he adds.

But this behavior further aggravates the shortage. This entails a major risk: that foundries confronted with a breakdown in these products are forced to close, even though their order book is full. Because “ without sugar or butter, difficult to make a cake », Concludes Thierry Baussant.

Box: Under pressure, the government meets the industry on Tuesday

In front of this situation ” catastrophic “, Uniden claims” precise, urgent and structural responses “. For example, that the capacity of manufacturers to obtain regulated electricity from EDF, via Arenh (regulated access to historical nuclear electricity), be broadened. For good reason, its fixed price of 42 euros per MWh is currently almost twice that of the market. But while the operation would weigh on the accounts of EDF and the reform of Arenh was postponed at the same time as the reorganization of EDF, such a measure should not see the light of day anytime soon.

Above all, Uniden pleads for the return of long-term contracts with EDF. Because the crisis has ” revealed ” the “ visibility needs »Industrialists, proclaims Nicolas de Warren. In championing the development of the market, the Commission had banned them between 2010 and 2020, considering that the incumbent was taking advantage of a dominant situation in its market. There is however an exception, Exeltium, signed in 2005 between EDF and 27 particularly energy-intensive industrial groups, for the delivery of 7 Twh at a price negotiated over 24 years. But its scope is ” insufficient “, Or even” confidential », Considers Uniden. “ While we have 500 TwH of production in France, it is indeed far from affecting the majority of manufacturers », Adds Jacques Percebois.

“We have to rebuild an ecosystem in which energy producers and suppliers are associated with major consumers of electricity. Because electro-intensives consume in a predictable way, and for some counter-cyclical. And it is both good for the nuclear production fleet to have customers who are always in demand, and for the electricity network to smooth out the jolts, ”we say at Uniden.

Under pressure, the Ministers of Ecological Transition and Industry, Barbara Pompili and Agnès Pannier-Runacher, will meet this afternoon with stakeholders in the sector. With one goal in mind: ” identify the short and medium-term levers of action to better protect energy-intensive industrial activities essential to our resilience “, Argues the government in a press release. And put in place concrete measures, hope the manufacturers.