many games will be incompatible with future processors

Intel has reported a significant problem with the Alder Lakes. Processors will not be able to run some games due to incompatibility with their DRM. The automaker said developers will need to update their platform to avoid conflict with the SoC. The latter’s release is scheduled for November 4.

It almost seems that processor manufacturers have a grudge against gamers. After the AMD chip issues on Windows 11, it’s Intel’s turn to announce some bad news. At dawn the exit of Alder Lake, scheduled for the November 4th, the company has indicated that many games will be incompatible. At issue: DRM technology, which protects digital content online.





For video games, the latter comes into play on platforms like Steam or the Epic Games Store. By buying a title, we are actually buying a license that allows you to use it whenever you want. While DRM has proven to be relatively effective against piracy by protecting copyright, it has a major problem: they are not compatible with the hybrid architecture of Intel Alder Lake.

Unable to know which games are compatible with Intel Alder Lake

“If your existing or upcoming game uses DRM software, you should contact the software vendor and confirm that they support hybrid architectures in general, and the upcoming Intel ADL platform in particular.”, explains Intel. “Due to the nature of modern DRM algorithms, it may use processor detection and should be aware of upcoming hybrid platforms. “

Nothing very reassuring then, because the problem more or less resembles a Russian roulette. Some times it will be fine while other times it won’t. Despite everything, Intel seems confident: publishers will have to quickly update their platform to support hybrid architectures. In addition, the manufacturer claims to work “With major DRM vendors such as Denuvo to ensure their solutions support new platforms. “

We are therefore not sure of anything at the moment. We will have to wait for the release of the processors to find out at the time which games are problematic. Therefore, it will be necessary to be patient for the editors to publish a patch. A concern that risks cooling off gamers who already saw themselves buying the processor and its promise of 20% more speed compared to the previous generation.

Source: Intel