Marine Lorphelin finishes her internship in general medicine, her fans impressed

This Monday, October 18, 2021, the former Miss France aroused admiration by announcing the upcoming end of her brilliant school career in medicine

Last straight for the former beauty queen, successively elected Miss France in 2013 at the age of 19, then first runner-up of Miss World and finally Miss World Europe. Marine Lorphelin, whose beauty has been praised so much, did not rest on her laurels and chose to pursue health studies in order to become an intern in general medicine.

The end of her studies is not very far away and it is proud of her that the pretty brunette announced today, in the caption of an Instagram publication, to have soon arrived at the end of her prestigious career: “A small Hello from the cabinet for these last days of internship in general medicine. I have learned so much, evolved in my job, it’s crazy! In a few days it’s gone for 6 months of gynecology! The best for last, ”she wrote.

A publication that has aroused the admiration of its subscribers, whose number rises to more than 932,000 on his Instagram account. Evidenced by the many comments of his fans who have not dried up praise: congratulations, well deserved, have rocketed and the beautiful brunette has been described, among other things, “example of success and determination”.

It is indeed by dint of perseverance that the young woman of 28 years has been able to win her place. Plagued by a schedule punctuated by sports sessions and shootings, Marine Lorphelin then had to deal with the Covid 19 pandemic as an intern. Exhausted after a year of fighting the pandemic in hospital, she still decided to resume her studies. She told on social networks how her daily life was rich, but intense: “Help. A large part of general practitioners being on vacation, I am literally inundated with requests for patients. Horrible day, ”she wrote under an Instagram post.





“I wasn’t necessarily taken seriously. We tended to say to ourselves: “She took part in a beauty contest, she is influential, suddenly it is not someone who takes her job seriously”, while that is totally false ” also remembered the young woman in October 2021 in the show hosted by Nikos Aliagas on TF1, ” 50 ‘Inside“.

A well-deserved success, therefore!

