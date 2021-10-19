Marseille: a couple of teachers receives threats and a photo from Samuel Paty

A couple of teachers received several death threats by mail in Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône). They were also sent a photo of Samuel Paty, a teacher beheaded just a year ago in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine (Yvelines).

The couple, a middle school teacher and one in high school, filed a complaint. The first threatening mail, the photo of Samuel paty, reached them on September 8. The second came a few days later, on September 12, it was about written death threats. Finally, they received a last letter this Saturday, October 16, the day of the first anniversary of the death of Samuel Paty. On paper, those few terrifying words: “Next week you will die”.

A safety device deployed

An investigation was opened by the Marseille prosecutor’s office. The case is being monitored by the South Division of the Departmental Directorate of Public Security (DDSP), which has deployed a safety device for teachers.

“At this stage, there is nothing to link these facts to a course given by one of the teachers,” said the prosecution.

For his part, the Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin stressed that the authorities will not let “anything go by in the face of those who threaten our teachers”. “The police services are fully mobilized to find the perpetrator or perpetrators of such threats to bring them to justice,” he added.

Renaud Muselier, president of the PACA region, sent his “clear support” to the two teachers on Twitter. Eric Ciotti, deputy and candidate for the right-wing primary also showed his support, citing “terrifying” facts.

I address, in the name of all @MaRegionSouth, clear support for these two teachers, threatened with death by the barbarians. In the Republic, everything must be done to protect our teachers and fight potential terrorists! #SamuelPaty https://t.co/jbP4oKrpaO – Renaud Muselier (@RenaudMuselier) October 18, 2021

“Next week you will die” Teachers threatened with death in #Marseille with the photo of #SamuelPaty sent to each of them. Creepy ! I give them all my support and hope that from this evening they will be hunted down and sleep in prison! – Eric Ciotti (@ECiotti) October 18, 2021

Samuel Paty, professor of history and geography, had been stabbed in 2020 after a civic and moral education (CME) course on freedom of expression. He had shown the students the cartoons of Muhammad behind the Charlie Hebdo attack in 2015.