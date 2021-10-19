Martinique University Hospital gives up imposing the health pass on its staff

The anti “health pass” in Martinique finally won their showdown with the management of the hospital center. In an internal memo released today that La Tribune has obtained, the director general of the CHU, Benjamin Garel, accepts that “all hospital staff will be able to enter their service regardless of their situation with regard to the health pass”. The agents who do not have a health pass are however “invited to carry out a screening test”. At their expense? The note does not say so. “Controls will be organized and the agents possibly concerned will be invited to go to the HRD,” adds the note.

Find a negotiated solution

In addition, concludes the note, “a mediation process should be undertaken to allow the establishment of a negotiated solution”.

Since the establishment of the health pass, compulsory since October 11 for visitors and employees, staff have regularly expressed their opposition in front of the entrance to the CHU, a movement widely supported by hospital unions. Since October 14, the trade unions were also assigned in summary by the management of the CHU to “Obstruction in the establishment of a legal obligation” and “Serious harm to the health and safety of staff and users”.

“We have witnessed in the bailiff’s reports threats, intimidation, insults, pressures of all kinds which prevent the continuity of the public health service and ensure security”, CHU lawyer Pascale Berté told AFP.

Three times higher index rate

Finally, the pressure will have been too strong for the management of the CHU. The health ministry has not yet reacted. In the meantime, while the containment measures are lightened, the health pass will be compulsory for employees of establishments open to the public except … therefore for the Martinique University Hospital!





“The situation in Martinique has improved but it remains worrying because we still have several dozen positive cases for covid-19 every day,” Martinique prefect Stanislas Cazelles told AFP. The incidence rate stood at 155 cases per 100,000 inhabitants on Friday, triple that observed in France.