Mauro Icardi would win much more than announced. Wanda Nara too!

October 19, 2021 at 11:45 AM by Emmanuel Bernard

There is water in the gas, between Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara, his wife but also a sports agent

Tribulations of the couple Mauro Icardi – Wanda Nara, have media repercussions. It must be said that the footballer and his ex, since he seems to agree to qualify their relationship in this way, are public figures who like to stage themselves. And in this case, are found on the front. In Argentina, separation is causing a lot of talk, and it comes with all kinds of revelations.

Mauro Icardi would earn € 1.2m / month from PSG

Some are made by Yanina Latorre, popular Argentine TV host, for the channel El Tercer. In his show, “Los Angeles de la mañana”, she gave details of the couple’s remuneration linked to the contract signed with Paris Saint-Germain. Already, according to his information, Mauro Icardi earns 1.2 million euros monthly, to wear the jersey of the club of the capital. It is therefore more than the 800,000 euros gross monthly, until then indicated, about it.





Contract of 1.2 M Euros monthly from Mauro está A NUMBER WANDA y TODOS LOS BIENES ESTÁN A NUMBER OF #Wanda ! Y ella también maintains a contract of 3M euros anuales por representarlo y se lo paga el club. WANDA TE AMO! Sos nuestra religión. Gracias @yanilatorre por tanto pic.twitter.com/k8cfQtJzC5 – Patricio Roca (@PatooRoca) October 18, 2021

And € 3M per year for Wanda Nara, agent of Mauro Icardi

And that’s not all, because according to Yanina Latorre, Wanda Nara herself is paid by Paris Saint-Germain, in her capacity as sports agent for the Albiceleste striker. For this, it would touch nearly 3 million euros annually. “I have Mauro’s contract,” says Yanina Latorre. Mauro earns 1.2 million euros per month, the contract is in Wanda’s name. Everything is in the name of Wanda ”, she indicates, while it is whispered, since Monday, that the player would now like to leave the French capital.











