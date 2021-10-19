measures “by the end of the week”

“The last arbitrations are underway,” assured Gabriel Attal, the government spokesman on Tuesday morning.

(Boursier.com) – The government is moving up a gear, faced with the soaring energy prices in France … “The latest arbitrations are underway … What matters for us is to take a decision and to have a measure which is simple, which is fair, and which is effective, “promised RTL spokesperson Gabriel Attal on Tuesday morning. “We want the most impacted French people to be able to be accompanied and helped in this moment of rising prices which may last for several months,” he explained.





“We are working on it, all the leads are on the table. There is the question of taxes, and the question of a check, of specific assistance for people who use their car and who suffer from this. increase, “he recalled. “The ideal is to have direct aid that is targeted to the people who need it. Now I also hear a lot of French people who say ‘when we set up direct aid (energy checks …) I am always a little above the threshold ‘”.

Before the end of the week

Ministers Bruno Le Maire and Barbara Pompili both said Monday to favor the track of a “fuel check” to help the most modest households to cope with the rise in gasoline prices, even if its implementation promises to be complex. “It’s a matter of days, before the end of the week“to decide, assured Gabriel Attal.

The French are already reacting to soaring energy prices … As fuel prices evolve at the highest for three years, more than half of them say “already no longer use a car, even in rural areas”, according to an Opinionway-Square poll for ‘Les Echos’ and Classic Radio. Almost as many of them try to reduce the electricity bill, by unplugging electrical appliances that they do not use or by lowering the heating …