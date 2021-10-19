MENU. In which gas station can you find the cheapest fuel? Consult our search engine

While the prices of diesel and gasoline are breaking new records, franceinfo invites you to consult the list of stations near you where refueling will cost you the least.

Since the beginning of September, the price of fuels has been climbing, and reached a record level last Friday. According to official figures from the Ministry of Ecological Transition, published Monday, October 18, the price of a liter of diesel rose to 1.5583 euros per liter, 2 cents more than the previous week. Above the level reached at the height of the “yellow vests” crisis, in the fall of 2018.

Behind this national average hide strong disparities according to the departments, but also according to the stations. Where are the lowest prices ? To help you find out where a full tank will cost you the least, franceinfo has analyzed the data published on the 18th October and selected the five cheapest resorts in each department of hexagonal France and Corsica *. Here is the map of pumps where diesel is at the best price.

To facilitate your search among the stations where diesel is the cheapest, here is a search engine. You can write in the dedicated bar the name of your department to consult the five stations where this fuel will be at the best price.





Similarly, here is a map listing the five stations in each department where unleaded 95 is the cheapest, according to government data at 18 October.

You can also search for your department in our search engine to consult the corresponding stations.

* The data proposed by the government are not exhaustive. We have made the choice to only use prices updated on October 18, which excludes a number of stations. Thus, in some departments, only a few stations have entered a price. This is why the engine only lists two stations, and not five, for the SP95 in the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, for example.