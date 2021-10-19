Mercato | Mercato – ASSE: A slight respite offered to Claude Puel?

Foot – Mercato – ASSE

Posted on October 19, 2021 at 7:10 p.m. by AC

At the end of the contract, Claude Puel could well be landed by ASSE, currently last in Ligue 1.





Nothing goes to Saint Etienne. While the draw in the derby againstOlympique Lyonnais (1-1) seemed to have given some hope again, the men of Claude Puel sank in front of RC Strasbourg (5-1). The 60-year-old technician is on the front lines in the face of criticism and several sources are announcing an imminent departure, as his contract ends in just a few months. To replace it, ASSE would consider an internal solution with Laurent Huard and Razik Nedder, who could act as interim.

Puel will be there against Angers, but …