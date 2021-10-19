Mercato: Zidane contact by Manchester United the request of Ronaldo? – Soccer

The Spanish press evokes contacts between Manchester United and Zinedine Zidane. The name of the former coach of Real Madrid would have been whispered to the leaders of Mancun by a certain Cristiano Ronaldo.

At Real, Ronaldo and Zidane have enchanted success

Free since his departure from Real Madrid at the end of last season, Zinedine Zidane feeds the transfer section. A few days ago, the English press revealed that Newcastle had approached the French technician to embody his new ambitious project. A proposal rejects by the former number 10 of the Blues.

Ronaldo reportedly advised Zidane MU

This Tuesday, the name of Zidane is associated with another English club. The El Chiringuito show advances contacts between Manchester United and Zizou. According to the Spanish media, Cristiano Ronaldo himself would have advised his new leaders to contact his former coach at Real Madrid, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer finds himself in danger again after his team’s debacle against Leicester (2-4) , last weekend.





Point of the finger for its disappointing results and the lack of play of its team in spite of an attractive workforce its disposition, the Norwegian coach finds himself under pressure before the reception of Atalanta this Wednesday in the Champions League. This match will launch a hellish calendar for the Red Devils, who will then face Liverpool and Tottenham in the Premier League, before returning to the Italians in C1 and playing the derby against Manchester City in the league.

Zidane not interested in the Premier League?

The next few weeks are shaping up to be decisive for OGS. In the meantime, MU would therefore have taken the initiative to find his possible successor. Can the latter be Zidane? French radio RMC recently claimed that the former Casa Blanca coach was never interested in an adventure in England. and probably never will be . It remains to be seen whether the idea of ​​finding Ronaldo and Raphal Varane Old Trafford can push him to reconsider the question.

Zidane Manchester United, good or bad idea? Do not hesitate to react and discuss in the area add a comment …